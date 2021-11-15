ROUNDUP: Scott, Osborn pace Marshall in opening win

Marshall's girls basketball team won its opener with a 49-42 road win over Tuscola.
Adi Scott had 18 points and 11 rebounds while Maya Osborn had 14 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals for the Lions. Kai Engledow also had 12 points.
Marshall next hosts Chrisman on Tuesday.
MARSHALL (49) — Osborn 4 4-7 14, Sollars 2 0-0 5, K. Engledow 3 4-4 12, Scott 8 2-5 18, Sanders 0 0-0 0, McFarland 0 0-0 0, Z. Engledow 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17 FG, 10-16 FT, 49 TP.
TUSCOLA (42) — A. Boyer 1 2-4 5, E. Boyer 3 1-1 9, Musgrave 0 0-0 0, Woodard 1 0-0 2, Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Stahler 2 0-0 6, Kremitzki 6 5-8 18, Moss 1 0-0 2, Macaulay 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14 FG, 8-13 FT, 42 TP.
3-point field goals - Marshall 5 (Osborn 2, Sollars 1, K. Engledow 2), Tuscola 6 (A. Boyer 1, E. Boyer 2, Stahler 2, Kremitzki 1). Total fouls - Marshall 13, Tuscola 15. Fouled out - none.
JV game - Tuscola won 52-25.
Next — Marshall (1-0) hosts Chrisman on Tuesday in a varsity only contest at 6:15 CST.
In other action:
• Robinson 49, Dieterich 34 — At Dieterich, Ill., Marisa Lane led the Maroons with 21 points as Robinson began its season at 1-0.
Middle school
• Monday scores — Games reported to the Tribune-Star from Monday:
8th grade boys: Honey Creek 45 (Brewer 12), Sarah Scott 19 (Lewis 11)
7th grade boys: North Clay 51 (McCollum 22), Woodrow Wilson 32 (Lewis 7).
Football
• Welshans earns HCAC honor — Rose-Hulman senior Shane Welshans has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Saturday's conference championship game.
Welshans rushed for 113 yards on 34 carries with 3 touchdowns to help propel Rose-Hulman to a 58-21 win over Mount St. Joseph. The effort marked the first time in Welshans career at Rose-Hulman that he has rushed for 3 touchdowns in a game.
The civil engineering major leads Rose-Hulman in rushing this season with 678 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Engineers take an 8-2 record and a seven-game winning streak into the NCAA Playoffs at DePauw on Saturday.
