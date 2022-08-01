Rose-Hulman has named Nick Sales as its next head men's basketball coach.
Sales comes to Rose-Hulman after serving as associate head coach during a run of unprecedented success at NCAA Division III Marietta College in Ohio for the past nine years.
Sales served as a key part of a coaching staff that won seven of the last nine Ohio Athletic Conference regular season championships; reached seven NCAA Division III Tournaments; won three OAC Tournament championships; and reached the NCAA Division III Final Four in 2022.
Marietta also made a total of three NCAA Elite Eight appearances and four NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearances over the past nine seasons. The team's combined record stands at 204-45 since Sales joined the coaching staff as an assistant in 2013. Marietta players have earned 31 all-conference honorees; 5 NCAA Division III All-American honorees; and 4 OAC Players of the Year since 2013.
"I would like to thank President Rob Coons, Athletic Director Ayanna Tweedy and the search committee for this phenomenal opportunity," Sales is quoted in a press release. "From the very moment I experienced all that the institution has to offer, I knew that Rose-Hulman is determined to provide an exceptional academic and athletic experience to all student-athletes. I am truly looking forward to recruiting and developing high character young men that will excel in representing not only themselves, but Rose-Hulman on and off the court. My family and I are ecstatic about being a part of the Terre Haute community for years to come."
Sales becomes just the sixth men's basketball head coach at Rose-Hulman since 1963 (Rusty Loyd, Jim Shaw, Bill Perkins, Bill Fenlon, John Mutchner), only the eighth since 1929 (Phil Brown, Jim Carr) and just the 15th coach in the nearly 120-season history of Rose-Hulman basketball.
"We are so thrilled to have coach Nick Sales join the Rose-Hulman community. His visionary leadership style and contagious personality fits right into the mold of our department. I am so excited to see the program excel academically and competitively under his tenure," said Tweedy.
Sales returns to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference by coming to Rose-Hulman. He was named HCAC Player of the Year, HCAC Tournament Most Valuable Player and Honorable Mention NCAA Division III All-American as a standout player at Defiance College in 2010. He inherits a Rose-Hulman men's basketball program that finished 15-10 last season and has reached the HCAC Tournament championship game six times since 2012 with three league tournament titles.
Prep golf
• Braves second, Patriots third — At Attica's Harrison Hills, Terre Haute South finished second and Terre Haute North third among 13 teams Monday at the Seeger Invitational for girls high school golf.
Lebanon won the tournament with a score of 361, four shots ahead of the Braves. North was at 406.
South's Rylee Roscoe was third individually with an 85.
Team scores — Lebanon 361, Terre Haute South 365, Terre Haute North 406, Southmont 424, Tri-West 438, Benton Central 440, Western Boone 446, Seeger 467, Crawfordsville 468, Attica 484, Lebanon 2 490, Parke Heritage 490, North Montgomery incomplete.
Medalist — Meadows (Southmont) 73.
Terre Haute South (365) — Roscoe 85, English 98, White 95, Blakeney 93, Cassell 92.
Terre Haute North (406) — Ferres 90, Lubbehusen 98, Harmon 101, Nicoson 120, Payne 117.
Parke Heritage (490) — Henderson 109, Mrazik 117, Downs 138, Patton 126, Jacks 141.
Next — Terre Haute North competes Tuesday at the Lafayette Jeff Invitational. Both North and Terre Haute South are in the West Lafayette Invitational on Thursday.
