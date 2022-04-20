Sullivan pitcher Kate Ridgway fired a no-hitter as the Golden Arrows defeated Edgewood 10-0 on Wednesday in a Western Indiana Conference softball game.
Ridgway struck out six in the contest in the five-inning contest. Klaire Williams and Gracie Shorter both homered for the Arrows.
I I I
In other softball action:
• West Vigo 7, Owen Valley 2 – At West Terre Haute, Parker Auten’s home run helped the Vikings earn the WIC victory. Carlea Funk, Adelynn Harris, Piper Beeler and Auten had multi-hit games for the Vikings.
• Dugger Union 19, Martinsville 5 – At Dugger, Madison Kinnaman had eight RBI, including a grand slam, as the Bulldogs earned the victory.
• Robinson 6, Flora 5 – At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons earned the victory over their former Little Illini Conference foe.
Baseball
• Edgewood 9, Sullivan 2 – At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows couldn’t overcome an early 6-0 deficit. Marco Roshel and Jeremiah Vernelson each had two hits for Sullivan.
• Parke Heritage 14, North Central 11 – At Rockville, the Wolves earned the win in a high-scoring non-conference contest.
• Robinson 14, Dugger Union 2 – At Dugger, Robinson scored 11 in the third inning to best the Bulldogs. Brayden Shipman had three RBI for the Maroons.
Colleges
• ISU softball splits – At Price Field, ISU hosted a doubleheader against Evansville. ISU routed Evansville 16-3 in the opener, but the Purple Aces won the nightcap 3-2.
Sixteen runs is the highest total scored in a game during Valley play for ISU since 1997. ISU finished the day with 22 hits between the two games.
The Sycamores wasted no time in game one, putting up eight runs in the opening frame which began with an Olivia Patton leadoff walk and a Bella Peterson single. They would both come around to score on an Isabella Henning double off the top of the wall in left center to put the Sycamores up 2-0.
Lexie Siwek then reached on a bunt single which was followed up by a three-run home run by Amanda Guercio to center to extend the ISU lead to five. Annie Tokarek made it back-to-back home runs with a solo shot down the left field line which put the Sycamores up 6-0. Following a Danielle Henning single and another Olivia Patton walk, Bella Peterson drove them both in with a double to left center to make it 8-0 Indiana State.
ISU finished game one with 14 hits, getting multi-hit efforts from five different players including a five RBI game from both Guercio and Henning.
In game two, ISU led 2-1, but a fifth-inning two-run home run by Evansville's Alexa Davis off of Lexi Benko decided the contest.
ISU (21-19, 7-10) next plays at Southern Illinois on Saturday.
• ISU’s Porter honored – Indiana State’s Ryann Porter picked up Missouri Valley Conference honors for the first time in the 2022 outdoor season as the redshirt freshman claimed MVC Female Track Athlete of the Week recognition following her performance at the War Eagle Invitational at Auburn last weekend.
Porter extended her conference-leading mark in the triple jump at last weekend’s War Eagle Invitational, earning a second-place finish at the meet. All three jumps that Porter landed were greater than 12 meters, with her top mark of 12.66m (41-06.50) on her fifth attempt of the day being a season best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.