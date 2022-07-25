Wayne Newton Post 346 avenged its only American Legion baseball state tournament loss on Monday at Rockport, beating Muncie 15-3.
If Post 346 beats Muncie on Tuesday, it's the state champion.
The Terre Haute team will have to win two games on Tuesday, playing Kokomo at 1 p.m. CDT with the winner of that game playing Muncie for the championship.
Kokomo eliminated host Rockport 3-2 after a lengthy rain delay Monday, with Post 346 getting its one-sided win in the second game while handing Muncie its first tournament loss.
Bryson Carpenter led the offensive explosion for Terre Haute, while Coy Edwards and Ty Stultz handled the pitching. Edwards pitched the first 5.1 innings and got the win, while Stultz struck out three of the five batters he faced in relief.
Carpenter was 4 for 5 with a double, a homer, two runs and three RBI.
Tucker Helton and Logan Nicoson combined for four hits at one spot in the batting order — Helton was 2 for 3, Nicoson 2 for 2 with a double and two runs — while Caden Mason was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Cade Moore 2 for 5 with a double and two runs, Stultz 1 for 4 with a double and Sam Glotzbach 1 for 1 while scoring twice.
Post 346 takes a 24-7-1 record into Tuesday's first game. Kokomo is 23-9-2, Muncie 18-11. The winner of Tuesday's second game advances to the Great Lakes Regional.
Golf
• Engineers study hard — The Rose-Hulman men's golf team has earned the 2021-22 Golf Coaches Association Outstanding Team Academic Award after another strong season in the classroom and on the course.
Rose received the honor for compiling a team grade-point average above 3.00 in the classroom. On the course, the Engineers placed third in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships and had four top-three finishes in events last season.
The 2022-23 fall schedule begins Sept. 3-4 at the Transylvania Invitational.
