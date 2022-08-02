Delaney Ferres led the way with a 92 and Jetta Harmon added a 97 Tuesday as Terre Haute North placed 12th among 17 teams at the Lafayette Jeff Invitational.
Other scores for the Patriots in the tournament at Battle Ground Golf Club were a 102 for Emma Lubbehusen, a 119 for Preslee Michael and a 128 for Kendall Nicoson.
North competes Thursday at the West Lafayette Invitational.
Monday
• Braves second, Patriots third — At Attica's Harrison Hills, Terre Haute South finished second and Terre Haute North third among 13 teams Monday at the Seeger Invitational for girls high school golf.
Lebanon won the tournament with a score of 361, four shots ahead of the Braves. North was at 406.
South's Rylee Roscoe was third individually with an 85.
Team scores — Lebanon 361, Terre Haute South 365, Terre Haute North 406, Southmont 424, Tri-West 438, Benton Central 440, Western Boone 446, Seeger 467, Crawfordsville 468, Attica 484, Lebanon 2 490, Parke Heritage 490, North Montgomery incomplete.
Medalist — Meadows (Southmont) 73.
Terre Haute South (365) — Rylee Roscoe 85, Abi English 98, Presley White 95, Gabbie Blakeney 93, Avery Cassell 92.
Terre Haute North (406) — Delaney Ferres 90, Emma Lubbehusen 98, Jetta Harmon 101, Kendall Nicoson 120, Macey Payne 117.
Parke Heritage (490) — Henderson 109, Mrazik 117, Downs 138, Patton 126, Jacks 141.
Next — Terre Haute North competed Tuesday at the Lafayette Jeff Invitational. Both North and Terre Haute South are in the West Lafayette Invitational on Thursday.
