Zoe Stewart had 13 points and Halie Gilbert added 11 Tuesday night as host Terre Haute North defeated Northview 48-33 in a defensive battle on Jim Jones Court.
Audri Spencer had 13 points and Macey Timberman 11 for the Knights, who had a nine-game winning streak snapped.
Now 10-2, North hosts Evansville North on Saturday afternoon.
Northview, 9-2, returns to Western Indiana Conference play on Friday against North Putnam.
I I I
In other girls basketball Tuesday:
• Sullivan 55, Shakamak 36 — At Jasonville, Gracie Shorter had a game-high 19 points and Delainey Shorter added 11 as the visiting Golden Arrows won a nonconference game.
Sullivan is now 8-3 and hosts Greencastle in a Western Indiana Conference game on Friday.
Elayni Stone had 15 points for Shakamak, now 7-6. The Lakers play Thursday at Linton.
Boys basketball
• Neoga 42, Casey 41 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors lost a nonconference nail-biter to the visiting Lions.
Jackson Parcel scored 17 points and Reece Overback 11 for Casey, now 3-5. The Warriors host Fairfield on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.