Zoe Stewart had 13 points and Halie Gilbert added 11 Tuesday night as host Terre Haute North defeated Northview 48-33 in a defensive battle on Jim Jones Court.

Audri Spencer had 13 points and Macey Timberman 11 for the Knights, who had a nine-game winning streak snapped.

Now 10-2, North hosts Evansville North on Saturday afternoon.

Northview, 9-2, returns to Western Indiana Conference play on Friday against North Putnam.

I I I

In other girls basketball Tuesday:

• Sullivan 55, Shakamak 36 — At Jasonville, Gracie Shorter had a game-high 19 points and Delainey Shorter added 11 as the visiting Golden Arrows won a nonconference game.

Sullivan is now 8-3 and hosts Greencastle in a Western Indiana Conference game on Friday.

Elayni Stone had 15 points for Shakamak, now 7-6. The Lakers play Thursday at Linton.

Boys basketball

• Neoga 42, Casey 41 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors lost a nonconference nail-biter to the visiting Lions.

Jackson Parcel scored 17 points and Reece Overback 11 for Casey, now 3-5. The Warriors host Fairfield on Saturday.

Trending Video