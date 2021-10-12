Northview began the Class 3A Owen Valley volleyball sectional with a 3-0 win over Brown County on Tuesday.
The Knights had an easy time of it against the Eagles, winning 25-15, 25-8, 25-12.
Northview advances to play host Owen Valley at 11 a.m. in a Saturday semifinal.
The seven-school sectional continues on Thursday as West Vigo plays Brownstown and South Vermillion plays Edgewood. The West Vigo-Brownstown match begins at 6 p.m.
In other sectional action:
• Plainfield 3, Mooresville 0 — At TH South, the Quakers swept to advance to the Class 4A Terre Haute South Sectional.
Also a seven-team field, Avon meets Terre Haute North and Brownsburg plays Terre Haute South on Thursday. The Avon-North match begins at 6 p.m.
Girls tennis
• Paris 6, Robinson 5 — At Paris, Ill., in the final regular-season match of the season, the Tigers prevailed in a suspended match that had started Sept. 7.
Singles — Lucy List (R) def. Kendall Mathews 6-2, 6-1; Lisa Henry (R) def. Lily Graham 6-0, 3-0, ret. (inj); Annie List (R) def. Sara Mills 6-2, 7-5; Zharina Stephens (R) def. Kenzie Hutchings 6-1, 7-6 (5); Lily Smittkamp (P) def. Grace Gower 6-0, 6-0; Lindsey Zorn (P) def. Lindsey Hevron 5-2, ret. (inj); Kimber Calvert (P) def. Anna Hargrave 4-6, 6-4, 10-8
Doubles — List-List (R) def. Mathews-Graham 6-3, 6-2; Hutchings-Zorn (P) def. Henry-Stephens 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; Mills-Calvert (P) def. Alana Herr-Maci Smith 6-1, 6-0; Chloe Martin-Smittkamp (P) def. Olivia Yarber-Sydni Harmon (R) 6-3, 6-2.
Next — Paris (8-5, 4-3) plays in the Effingham Sectional on Friday.
Tribune-Star staff report
Indiana State volleyball earned its sixth home win of the season after a 3-1 victory Monday night inside the ISU Arena.
The win ended a four-game skid as the Sycamores improved to 10-6 overall and 2-4 in Missouri Valley Conference action. SIU fell to 5-15 overall and 0-7 in MVC play.
Six Sycamores finished with five or more kills in the match led by the duo of Karinna Gall and Mallory Keller who went for 10 each. Indiana State outhit Southern Illinois .188 to .078 in the match. Kaitlyn Hamilton and Storm Suhre added eight kills apiece.
Indiana State played stout defensively, holding SIU to just 43 kills over four sets while four Sycamores recorded double-digit digs led by libero Melina Tedrow’s 19. Chloe Mason recorded a double-double with 19 assists, 15 digs and four service aces in the win.
SIU’s Nataly Garcia led SIU with 16 kills and 11 digs. Anna Jaworski assisted on 38 of the Salukis’ 43 kills.
