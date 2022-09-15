ROUNDUP: Northview volleyball continues roll atop the WIC

Northview continued its unbeaten Western Indiana Conference volleyball run with a 3-0 victory at home on Thursday.

The Knights have won six in a row overall and are now 6-0 in the WIC. The Knights are ahead of Edgewood (whom they've already beaten) by a half-game. Brown County is the only other WIC team with one conference loss.

In other volleyball action:

• TH North 3, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the Patriots swept the Thunderbirds 25-9, 25-21, 25-13 as the Patriots improved to 11-7 overall.

• Greencastle 3, West Vigo 0 — At Greencastle, the Tiger Cubs swept the Vikings as West Vigo still seeks its first Western Indiana Conference victory.

• Vincennes Rivet 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows lost 22-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11 and 15-11 to the Patriots. Sullivan fell to 11-6 for the season.

• Linton 3, Eastern Greene 1 — At Linton, the Miners improved to 12-4 and remain unbeaten in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference at 3-0.

• Shakamak 3, South Vermillion 2 — At Jasonville, the Lakers rallied from an 0-2 deficit to earn the win. The Lakers won 19-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-11. Shakamak improved to 6-9 with the triumph.

Soccer

Boys

• West Vigo 2, Owen Valley 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings evened their WIC record at 3-3 and are now 3-6 overall after the victory over Owen Valley.

Girls

• West Vigo 3, Owen Valley 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings improved to 8-3 and 3-2 in the WIC with the victory over the Patriots.

• Sullivan 2, Bloomfield 1 — At Bloomfield, the Golden Arrows are now 11-1-1 after the nonconference win over the Cardinals.

Tennis

Girls

• Effingham 5, Paris 4 — At Effingham, Ill., the Tigers came close against the once-beaten Flaming Hearts.

