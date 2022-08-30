Wil Anders broke a tie in Terre Haute North’s boys soccer match at West Vigo ... and then he just kept on scoring.
Anders scored the final four goals of the match in a 6-2 win over the Vikings. Anders scored five goals overall. Zac Guevara scored North’s other goal, North’s second of the contest.
Over North’s last two matches, the Patriots beat South Vermillion 10-0 on Monday, Anders has scored 11 goals combined in the two matches.
Jarret Stone and Glen Hoopingarner scored for the Vikings, both girls coming in the first half.
In other boys soccer:
• Bloomington North 3, TH South 2 — At Clinton, Grant Esper scored and Mason Ham nailed a goal from the penalty spot, but the Cougars scored the winner with 22 minutes left to down the Braves in a Conference Indiana match.
Monday
• TH North 10, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, Wil Anders scored six goals as the Patriots rolled past the Wildcats. Zac Guevara scored two goals and Jack Butwin and Tristan Gibson scored one each for the Patriots.
Girls
Monday
• TH North 9, South Vermillion 1 — At Clinton, the Patriots, ranked 18th in the state coaches’ poll, overwhelmed the Wildcats. Cali Wuestefeld and Avery Shew scored two goals. Becca Gore, Caroline Gauer, Brooklyn Deck, Meredith Gibson and Addie Brashier all joined the goal-scoring group.
Tennis
Boys
• Northview 3, TH South 2 — At TH South, the Knights earned the nonconference win as the Knights beat Vigo County opposition for the second day in a row.
• Sullivan 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Terre Haute, Sullivan edged the Vikings in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Houston Ferree, Drew Baker and Levi Chickadaunce won the points for the Golden Arrows at singles. West Vigo’s points came at doubles via Brandon Dailey-Jack Readinger and Gavin McCoy-Christian Foltz.
The Arrows remained unbeaten in WIC play at 4-0.
Monday
• Northview 3, West Vigo 2 — At Brazil, Northview’s boys tennis team slipped past the Vikings.
Northview won at No. 2 singles (Drew Cook), No. 3 singles (Brayden Goff) and No. 1 doubles (Caden Schrader-Hunter Johnson) to earn a tight victory.
The matches were very close. Goff won in three sets over West Vigo’s Jayce Noblitt 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Schrader and Johnson edged Brandon Dailey and Jack Readinger 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
West Vigo’s points were claimed by Bryce Easton (No. 1 singles) and Nicholas Kaufman-Joshua Fowler (No. 2 doubles). The Vikings fell to 2-6 for the season and 1-1 in the WIC.
Girls
• Paris 6, Shelbyville 0 — At Paris, Ill., Kimber Calvert, Lily Smittkamp, Emerson Barrett, Graci Watson and the doubles teams of Claire Maschino-Savanna Reed and Claire Young-Bell Moreschi claimed the points for the Tigers.
Volleyball
• Linton 3, Clay City 0 — At Clay City, Linton earned the sweep to improve to 2-0 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference. Kylie Cooksey had 11 assists for the 6-3 Miners.
Monday
• Edgewood 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Mustangs won the Western Indiana Conference match with a 25-6, 25-9, 25-13 sweep.
• Northview 3, Cloverdale 0 — At Cloverdale, the Knights earned the sweep in the Western Indiana Conference match.
• Sullivan, Ill. 2, Paris 0 — At Sullivan, Ill., the Tigers fell 25-20, 25-13 in a nonconference sweep.
Golf
Girls
• TH South 172, Clay City 245 — At Brazil, Rylee Roscoe shot a 37 to help lead the Braves to a victory over the Eels at Forest Park. Abi English (43), Avery Cassell (45), Presley White (47) and Gabbie Blakeney (47) also shot sub-50 rounds. Makenna Blakenship shot a 53 to lead the Eels.
Colleges
• SMWC’s Mullins feted — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods freshman Sierra Mullins was named River States Conference Offensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer on Monday.
Mullins led the Pomeroys to victory in their season opener Saturday at Iowa Wesleyan, scoring three goals and contributing two assists in a 5-3 victory.
• Lester named interim women’s golf coach at Rose — Rose-Hulman head men’s golf coach Jon Lester will also serve as interim women’s golf head coach, effective immediately.
Lester has coached the Rose-Hulman men’s golf program to one Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and one trip to the NCAA Division III National Championship in 2021. He also coached the men’s squad to a top-three finish at the 2022 HCAC championships.
Former coach Kevin Robinson took a job at Young Harris College during the summer.
