Two youth baseball teams from the Wabash Valley had continued success Sunday in state tournament play.
In the Little League state finals at New Castle, Terre Haute North defeated Decatur 6-3 on Sunday morning and is one victory away from the championship of its pool.
In American Legion baseball at Rockport, Wayne Newton Post 346 defeated Newburgh 4-3 in an elimination game Sunday and is one of four remaining teams from the original eight-team field.
Bowen VanHook was the winning pitcher for North Little League, allowing six hits and just two walks in 5.1 innings.
Trent Crowder, Tyler McCoy, Cayden Scott, VanHook and Bill Smithson had the hits for Terre Haute North, with Crowder and Smithson driving in two runs each.
Wabash and Concord played an elimination game later Sunday, the winner advancing to a Monday game against Decatur. North plays the winner of that Monday game at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the championship of Pool A.
Jasper and Hagerstown were the unbeaten teams who played Sunday in Pool B, which will also decide its championship on Tuesday. The state championship game is 11 a.m. Wednesday.
At Rockport, Post 346 got a complete-game performance on the mound from Derek Lebron in a game that ended with a great defensive play at third base by Coy Edwards.
Lebron allowed nine hits but just one walk while striking out four.
Leading hitters for Post 346 were Jackson McFarland, 2 for 2 with an RBI; Cade Moore, 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI; and Tyler Will and Caden Mason, each 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Post 346 plays Muncie at 3:30 p.m. Monday, following an opening game between Rockport and Kokomo. The championship round begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
