Kai Engledow had 14 points and Maya Osborn had 12 points to go with six rebounds as Marshall continued its Little Illini Conference girls basketball slate with a 46-35 win over Olney.
Grayce Burgener and Danielle Brown had 8 points each to lead the Tigers.
Marshall (9-3, 3-1) next hosts South Vermillion on Thursday.
OLNEY (35) — Ke. Weiler 2 1-1 5, Ingram 2 0-0 6, Bloomer 1 1-2 3, Ky. Weiler 2 0-0 5, Smith 0 0-0 0, Burgener 1 6-8 8, Brown 4 0-3 8. TOTALS: 12 FG, 8-14 FT, 35 TP.
MARSHALL (46) — Osborn 5 0-0 12, Sollars 1 0-0 2, K. Engledow 4 3-4 14, Scott 1 2-4 4, Sanders 2 0-0 4, McFarland 2 2-2 6, Z. Engledow 1 2-2 4. TOTALS: 16 FG, 9-12 FT, 46 TP.
Marshall=14=10=8=14=—=46
Olney=9=9=12=5=—=35
3-point field goals made - Ingram 2, Ky. Weiler; K. Engledow 3, Osborn 2 Total fouls - O 10, M 10. Fouled out - Scott.
JV game - Marshall won 35-27.
In other action:
• Paris 87, Casey 10 — At Paris, Ill., Macy Rigdon had 25 points as the host Tigers overwhelmed the Warriors in a LIC contest. Trinity Tingley had six steals and four assists while Grace Sullivan added five assists.
Paris improved to 7-1 and next hosts Tri-County on Thursday.
PARIS (87) — Moore 2, Clark 3, Tingley 4, Coombes 12, Littleton 18, Wilson 2, Young 2, Sullivan 2, Smith 4, Mills 6, Watson 3, Ma. Hawkins 4, D. Hawkins 0, Rigdon 25.
CASEY (10) — Henley 2, Short 0, Self 0, Jean 0, Babbs 0, Brasier 0, Shull 2, Weiscape 0, Mullen 0, Gannen 0, Smith 0, Towles 6.
Paris=26=26=25=10=—=87
Casey=4=2=4=0=—=10
3-point goals: Rigdon 3, Clark, Watson.
Next — Paris (7-1) next hosts Tri-County on Thursday.
• Middle school — Results reported from the 7th grade tournament on Monday:
Woodrow Wilson 44 (Sanders 15), West Vigo 23 (Stark 7).
