Northview teams placed seventh and 15th in the elite races, while Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South competed in the AA division and West Vigo's runners were in the A competition in high school cross country Saturday at the Eagle Classic at Brown County.
Elite girls — Northview seventh (Ellia Hayes 19:03, Halle Miller 19:03, Gnister Grant 19:22, Katie Morrison 20:00, Aubrey Miller 21:40, Brooklyn Eldridge 21:51, Reagin White 22:18.
Elite boys — Northview 15th (Jcim Grant 15:51, Douglas Dillman 16:42, Clint Mager 17:16, Connor Probst 17:19, Camdon Johnson 17:57, Hank Slater 18:11, Nathan Kellar 18:37, Wyatt Bennett 18:59, Preston Heiliger 19:21, Wesley Heiliger 19:50); Terre Haute North's Dylan Zeck 17th individually, 15:37.
AA girls — West Vigo 13th (Cassie Roush 23:17, Maddie Wrin 23:58, Audree Bauer 24:17, Sara Callacod 26:13, Gwen Garman 27:15, Laikyn Luttrell 35:54).
AA boys — West Vigo eighth (Liam Campbell 17:36, Bryland Pape 18:07, Kyson Daugherty 21:07, Camron Nunez 21:07, Kyler Sullivan 22:36).
A girls — Terre Haute North fifth (Ye-Won Jung 20:58, Hannah Gadberry 22:06, Brinlee McCloud 22:16, Cammi VanGilder 22:35, Bella Spelman 22:38, Alyssa Petscher 23:50, Caroline Gore 24:30); Terre Haute South eighth (Madison Beaumont 21:23, Caitlyn Strecker 22:21, Ava Ham 22:41, Isabel Miklozek 22:48, Courtney Powell 22:50, Madilyn McDowell 23:59, Trista Bitzel 24:21).
A boys — Terre Haute South fifth (Ethan Aidoo 16:54, Braeden Chastain 17:55, Braden Fears 17:59, Paul Bawinkel 18:17, Owen Frazier 18:33, Isaac Long 19:41, Sam Mallory 19:53); Terre Haute North 16th (Oliven Lee 18:22, Christopher Parks 18:27, Grayson Hollofield 19:12, James Frye 19:15, Matt Chaney 19:26, Owen Auman 19:28, Mason Pearson 20:14, Austin Fitzgerald 20:45).
• Eel girls win — At Washington, Clay City's girls defeated Shakamak 50-63 for the girls championship at the Washington Invitational, while the Clay City boys were second to Princeton.
Macy Tucker was second individually for the Clay City girls, with Carlee Unger fourth, Olivia Owens 16th, Cambri Booe 19th, Millie Withers 27th, Olivia Shidler 28th and Tessa Stagg 30th.
For the Clay City boys, Clay Brown was sixth, Michael Tucker 12th, Garrett Hatfield 18th, Brady Hauer 20th, Jayden Hickenbotham 21st, Luke Laswell 22nd, Zane Paddock 25th, Elliot Rogers 26th, Andrew Smith 30th, Ky Neal 32nd, Luke Swearingen 33rd, Clayton Rector 37th, Zach Swearingen 41st, Bryce Wiram 48th, Cameron Little 54th, Jackson Arthur 57th, Caden Bettenbrock 59th, Logan Tucker 62nd, Keegan Neiswinger 71st and Russell Butts 78th.
College volleyball
• Pomeroys still unbeaten — At Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods defeated Waldorf and host Iowa Wesleyan by 3-0 scores to improve to 8-0 for the season.
Katelyn Bucy had 30 assists and Jocelyn Chavez 21 digs to lead the Pomeroys, who host Hannibal-LaGrange on Tuesday.
• Engineers go 0-2 — At Bloomington, Ill., Rose-Hulman dropped 3-1 matches to Concordia (Wis.) and host Illinois Wesleyan.
Now 3-4, Rose-Hulman plays this coming weekend at the Aurora Invitational.
College soccer
• Rose-Hulman 1, North Central 1 — At Rose-Hulman, thunderstorms ended this nonconference match shortly after the Engineer men got a tying goal by A.J. Yilmaz, assisted by Caleb Urban.
Rose plays Wednesday night at DePauw.
Prep tennis
• Knights second — At West Lebanon, Northview finished second to Fountain Central at the Seeger Invitational.
Team scores — Fountain Central 15, Northview 10, Seeger 5, Rossville 5.
Northview places — Christian Roembke third, Drew Cook second, Brayden Goff first, Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader second, Joshua Fowler-Nicholas Kaufman third.
Next — Northview plays Monday at Parke Heritage.
• Indian Creek 4, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, Houston Ferree won at No. 1 singles for the Golden Arrows.Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Peyton Strunk 6-2, 6-2; Brendan Conner (IC) def. Drew Baker 6-4, 6-0; Grant Dalton (IC) def. Levi Chickadaunce 6-3, 6-2.Doubles — Aiden Pemberton-Landon Sichting (IC) def. Spencer Hanks-Carter Mischler 6-1, 6-4; Aaron Spurgeon-Trent Volz (IC) def. Dillon Grubb-Jayden Scott 6-0, 6-0.JV — Indiana Creek 5, Sullivan 1.Next — Sullivan (10-4, 5-2 WIC) plays Monday at Edgewood.Prep golf• Braves fourth — At Cascades, Terre Haute South placed fourth at the Bloomington North Invitational, with Northview fifth and Terre Haute North 13th.Team scores — Center Grove 310, Columbus North 334, Westfield 338, Terre Haute South 349, Northview 367, Zionsville 375, Center Grove B 386, Carmel 388, Bloomington North 390, Martinsville 390, Franklin 396, Edgewood 406, Terre Haute North 414, Avon 417, South Knox incomplete team.Terre Haute South (349) — Rylee Roscoe 87, Presley White 85, Abi English 87, Gabbie Blakeney 90, Avery Cassell 100.Northview (367) — Karsyn Kikta 80, Kyia Fox 87, Audrey Jackman 91, Aneka Maureer 109, Amber Moreland 117.Terre Haute North (414) — Delaney Ferres 98, Emma Lubbehusen 97, Jordin Arney 104, Ally McDonald 118, Kendall Nicoson 115.Next — North and South play Monday at the Conference Indiana Tournament at Timbergate.College golf• Rose women fourth — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman's women placed fourth at the Transylvania Invitational.Precious Saelee led the Engineers with a 229, while Erin Nolan was at 236, Lily Byrne at 245, Mikaela Ikeda at 247 and Svarnike Bommakanti at 249.• Rose men start in third — At Florence, Ind., Rose-Hulman's men are third after Sunday's first round of the Battle at Belterra, three shots behind first-round leader Transylvania.Owen King shot a 75, Thomas Butler, Ryan Beerheide and Matthew Kadnar 76, Aditya Reedy 80 and Zach Leedy 84.• Vernon sets SMWC record — At Washington, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods senior Logan Vernon shot a school-record 67 and leads the Vincennes Invitational after one round.Also for the Pomeroys, currently fourth among 12 teams, Andrew Granda and Justin Hopkins both shot 76, Brevin Cooper 77 and Chase Nuckols 80.
