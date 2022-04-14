West Vigo pitcher Ben Kearns did not allow a baserunner as the Vikings' baseball team defeated North Vermillion 10-0 in five innings at West Vigo on Thursday.
Kearns stuck out 14 Falcons in five innings. At the plate, Jerome Blevins had a triple, Kaleb Marrs had two doubles and Peyton Clerk had a double for the 7-1 Vikings.
The Vikings also defeated Cloverdale 18-0 on Tuesday. Kearns and Nick Lindsey homered in West Vigo's Western Indiana Conference opener.
West Vigo next hosts Greencastle on Monday.
I I I
In other baseball:
• North Putnam 10, Sullivan 8 — At Sullivan, the Cougars pushed the winning runs over the plate in the eighth in the extra-inning WIC victory.
Donovan McKinney was 3-for-5 for Sullivan.
• Paris 10, Olney 9 — At Paris, Ill., Paris improved to 14-1 with the nine inning Little Illini Conference victory.
• Robinson 2, Casey 1 — At Casey, Ill., the Maroons scored two in the fourth to edge the Warriors in the Little Illini Conference contest, the first win of the season for Robinson. Mason Lewis, Marcus Nantz and Taylor Maxwell combined to give up four hits on the mound for Robinson.
Softball
• Bloomington North 6, TH South 1 — At TH South, the Braves earned the Conference Indiana home victory.
• West Vigo 6, North Vermillion 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings earned the nonconference shutout at home.
• Bloomington South 8, TH North 4 — At TH North, the Patriots fell in a nine-inning conference contest. The Patriots had rallied from an early 4-1 deficit, but the Panthers put four across in the ninth.
• Clay City 9, North Central 4 — At Clay City, the Eels earned the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win.
• Northview 17, Shakamak 0 — At Brazil, the Knights defeated the Lakers in five innings.
• Olney 3, Paris 1 — At Paris, Ill., Paris lost a Little Illini Conference contest to a different set of Tigers from Olney.
• Casey 10, Robinson 7 — At Casey, Ill., the Warriors earned the LIC victory.
• Hutsonville 2, Dieterich 1 — At Dieterich, Ill., the Tigers went on the road and earned the close victory.
Track and Field
• West Vigo girls win tri-meet — At West Terre Haute, West Vigo's girls track and field team won a tr-meet against Clay City and North Central. The Vikings scored 77 points, the Eels had 55 and the Thunderbirds has 28.
Kyarra DeGroote (100, 200) won two events in the meet. Kathryn Ison (100 hurdles, long jump) of North Central and Macy Tucker (1,600, 3,200) of Clay City were also multi-event winners.
• West Vigo boys win — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings also won the boys meet with 90 points. Clay City had 57 and North Central 11.5. No individual results were available.
Tennis
• West Vigo 3, Greencastle 2 — At Greencastle, Ellie Easton, Avery Lasecki and the double team of Abby Meehan and Maddie Bradbury gave the Vikings the Western Indiana Conference win.
• Bloomington North 4, TH South 1 — At TH South, the No. 1 doubles team of Ayden Zinkovich and Savannah Semmler took the only point for the Braves in a Conference Indiana contest.
• Bloomington South 4, TH North 1 — At TH North, the Patriots fell in a Conference Indiana contest.
• Sullivan 5, Vincennes Rivet 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows earned the nonconference sweep.
College
• Rose softball falls — Franklin College relied on a strong offensive performance to capture a softball doubleheader sweep over Rose-Hulman on Thursday.
In the opener, Franklin relied on a home run by Addison Csikos and a shutout in the pitching circle from Sydney Pitts to capture a 9-0 win.
The Rose-Hulman offense was led by sophomore Kennedy Michnewicz, who went 1-for-2 on the day.
In the nightcap, Franklin relied on a strong offensive effort to win 15-1.
MaKenzie Morgan led the Rose-Hulman offense with a double and an RBI. Lexi Fortuna added a double and scored the lone run of the day for the Fightin' Engineers. Phoebe Worstell added a game two double to the offense.
Rose-Hulman stands 13-9 on the season and travels to Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.