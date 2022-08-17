Indiana State's CeCe Wahlberg was named to the United Soccer Coaches Players to Watch list for the 2022 season.
The list is comprised of 38 women from Division I midfielders.
Wahlberg was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team for the second straight season in the fall of 2021. She finished third in the MVC in points (15), goals (6) and shots (55). She was second in the league with 34 shots on goal. During MVC play, she led the conference with 13 points. Her .618 shooting percentage tied for 30th in the nation. The senior also finished tied for the team lead in assists with three.
The 2021 fall season saw Wahlberg move up the program record books in multiple categories. She now ranks second all-time in shots on goal (70), third in total shots (146) and ninth in total points (32).
The Sycamores begin their regular season at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at SIUE.
Golf
• Ace in Brazil — Mark Orr got his first-ever hole-in-one recently at Forest Park.
Orr used a 6-iron on the 151-yard fifth hole. Witnesses were Doug McDonald, Chris DeHart, Ben Meyer, Chance Talbot and Tracy Frazier.
High school golf
• Terre Haute South 167, Linton 213 — At Rea Park, the host Braves didn't have to count a score over 44 in improving to 4-0 in dual matches.
Rylee Roscoe was medalist with a 40.
Linton (213) — Gabbi Flath 48, Millie Lynn 51, Grace Habich 59, Erin Elliott 56, Abby McKee 64, Claire Stanton 58.
Terre Haute South (167) — Rylee Roscoe 40, Presley White 44, Gabbie Blakeney 42, Abi English 41, Avery Cassell 47, Abby Clark 56.
Next — Terre Haute South (4-0) is at the Mooresville Invitational on Saturday.
Prep volleyball
• Terre Haute South 3, Owen Valley 0 — At Spencer, the visiting Braves rolled by scores of 25-11, 25-17, 25-15.
Prep soccer
Boys
Tuesday
• Sullivan 2, Vincennes Rivet 2 — At Vincennes, the host Patriots scored in the final second to tie the Golden Arrows.
Rivet led 1-0 at intermission, but Sullivan dominated the second half and got a penalty kick from Cale Phegley and spectacular goal by Cash Murdock set up by Jack Stewart.
Sullivan plays Thursday at West Vigo.
