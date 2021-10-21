ROUNDUP: ISU's Malone retroactively given Paralympic world record in 200

Sprinter Noah Malone can add another record to his young Indiana State career as his 200-meter race during the Pacesetter Invitational last May has been ratified and is now an official world record.
Malone posted a time of 21.55 seconds in the race to earn the T12 record. The T12 classification represents track athletes with a visual impairment.
He is coming off the Tokyo Paralympics where he brought home three medals, including a gold medal. Malone ran the opening leg of the 4x100 relay, where his team went on to set a world-record time of 45.52.
His victory as a member of the team gave him his third medal of the Paralympics after picking up silver medals in both the 100- and 400-meter dashes, both of which also came courtesy of new Americas records with times of 10.55 and 47.93 respectively.
Tennis
• Mathews 33rd at IHSA individual finals — Paris girls player Kendall Mathews finished 1-2 during the Illinois High School Association Class 1A individual tournament Thursday at several sites in Chicago’s northwest suburbs.
Mathews began play against No. 15 seed Julia Wojtowicz of Peoria Richwoods, who was the Geneseo Sectional champion. Mathews fell 6-0, 6-1.
Mathews went into the consolation bracket and played Lucy Gardner of Morton. Mathews worked her way into the match in rainy conditions and won 6-2, 6-1.
Next was Maia Nowicki of Arlington Heights St. Viator, the No. 12 seed. Mathews lost 6-1, 6-0 to end her season.
Mathews (14-9 for the season) finished 33rd at the Finals. Her win over Gardner was the first for a Paris player at the state girls finals since 2007 when Laurie Crippes earned a win.
All nine of Mathews’ losses during the season were to state-finals competitors.
Basketball
• Middle school results — Middle school results reported to the Tribune-Star:
BOYS
Seventh grade — West Vigo 44, Sarah Scott 27.
Sixth grade — Sarah Scott 41, West Vigo 21.
Men’s soccer
Wednesday
• Rose moves into first — At Hanover, Rose-Hulman moved into outright first place in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings with a 1-0 victory over Hanover.
With the win, Rose improved to 7-0 in HCAC play, while Hanover dropped to 6-1 in league matches. The Engineers can secure the top seed in the upcoming HCAC tournament with a victory either Saturday over Bluffton or next Wednesday against Anderson.
Jacob Dirienzo scored the lone goal of the match in the 79th minute off a deflection deep at the top of the Hanover box. The Dirienzo score helped Rose-Hulman earn a victory over Hanover for the first time since 2016, in a series that had featured four draws in the previous six meetings.
The Engineers return home to face Bluffton on Senior Day at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Rose will honor its four seniors in Travis Bednarek, George Bulger, Colin Featherby and Matt Fix before its final weekend regular-season home match.
Volleyball
Wednesday
• Rose falls — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers claimed a Set 1 victory before Anderson won the final three for a 3-1 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory at Hulbert Arena.
Sophia Koop led Rose with 15 kills and Elizabeth Canon added 11.
The Engineers (10-14 overall, 1-5 HCAC) will return home for their annual Cancer Research Game at 2 p.m. Sunday to support the Dan Duncan Cancer Center at Baylor University.
Women’s golf
Wednesday
• ISU 14th at Ozarks invite — At Hollister, Mo., Indiana State closed its 2021 fall season at the Ozarks National Invitational as the Sycamores finished 14th overall to wrap up the 54-hole event.
The Sycamores finished with a 969 (+105) score to finish ahead of Ball State (+112) in the rankings to cap their final tournament of the fall.
Lauren Green (+22) tied for 54th in the field following her final-round 78 (+6). Chelsea Morrow (+25) moved up into a tie for 62nd following her final day 79 (+7). She posted one of three ISU birdies for the day with it coming on the 18th hole to wrap up the tournament.
