ROUNDUP: ISU women announce nonconference schedule

Indiana State head women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger unveiled the Sycamores’ 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.
Fans will have a chance to catch the Sycamores in action before the regular season starts, as Indiana State will host Lincoln (Mo.) in an exhibition Nov. 3.
Indiana State’s season opener is set for Nov. 7, as the Sycamores will welcome Saint Louis to the Hulman Center to kick off the 2022-23 campaign. The contest with the Billikens will be the first of back-to-back home games to begin the season, as Indiana State will remain at home for a Nov. 16 clash with Central Michigan.
The Sycamores’ first road game of the season sees the Sycamores head to West Lafayette on Nov. 20 for a clash with Purdue. Indiana State will also make a trip to Western Michigan Dec. 10, with home games against Ohio (Nov. 26) and Chicago State (Nov. 29) sandwiched between the two away contests.
Indiana State closes its non-conference slate with three straight home games, beginning with a Dec. 14 contest against Western Kentucky. The Sycamores will also play Purdue Fort Wayne (Dec. 18) and Detroit Mercy (Dec. 21) at the Hulman Center before turning their attention to Missouri Valley Conference play.
The remainder of Indiana State’s schedule will be released at a later date.
Tennis
• Parke Heritage 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Terre Haute, Parke Heritage earned a nonconference win.
Lewie Woody (No. 1 singles), Mason Bowsher (No. 3 singles) and Max Dowd-Garrett McCalister (No. 1 doubles) won for the Wolves. Garrett Hawthorne (No. 2 singles) and Gavin McCoy-Christian Foltz (No. 2 doubles) won for the Vikings.
• Sullivan 3, South Vermillion 2 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows edged the Wildcats. Houston Ferree, Drew Baker and Levi Chickadaunce swept the singles matches. Walt Beardsley-Nick Guinn and Nolan Hamilton-Cam Vinyard swept the doubles matches for the Wildcats.
Monday
• Covington 4, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, the No. 2 doubles team of Gavin McCoy and Christian Foltz claimed the only victory for the Vikings against Covington.
• Sullivan 3, Washington 2 — At Washington, Houston Ferree and Levi Chickadaunce won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles. Dillon Grubb and Jayden Scott won at No. 2 doubles.
• Avon 5, TH South 0 — At Avon, South was swept in a nonconference match.
Soccer
College
• ISU women picked second — Indiana State women’s soccer was picked to finished second in the Valley and three Sycamores were selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team.
The Sycamores received 94 points, trailing only Valparaiso. Indiana State received one first-place vote.
Maddie Alexander, Kloe Pettigrew and CeCe Wahlberg were named to the All-MVC Preseason Team.
• Engineers’ men picked first — Rose-Hulman has been picked as the favorite to win the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s soccer regular season championship this fall, in the coaches preseason poll released by the league office on Tuesday.
Rose-Hulman received eight of nine first-place votes.
High school
Boys
• TH South 9, South Vermillion 1 — At TH South, Grant Esper scored four goals in the Braves’ rout. Landon Aquilar scored two more, while Talan Carton, Adam Mohammed, and Mark Mimms also scored for the Braves, who moved to 1-1.
Girls
• West Vigo 3, Covington 1 — At West Terre Haute, Katelynn Fennell scored two goals and Kyarra DeGroote had the other as West Vigo is 2-0.
• TH North 7, Northview 0 — At TH North, the Patriots scored four in the first half and three in the second to out-distance the Knights.
Monday
• West Vigo 7, WRV 1 — At Switz City, Dusty Welker scored three goals, Rilee Cramer, Delaney Marrs and Alyvia Stark scored the Vikings’ other goals.
Volleyball
• TH North 3, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, the Patriots won their season opener.
• Clay City 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Eels earned the sweep in the nonconference triumph.
• Riverton Parke 3, North Central 1 — At Mecca, the Panthers evened their record at 1-1 with the nonconference win over the Thunderbirds.
• Shakamak 3, Eastern Greene 1 — At Jasonville, the Lakers earned the victory over their cross-county rivals.
• North Knox 3, Dugger Union 0 — At Bicknell, the Bulldogs fell in a nonconference matchup.
Monday
• Parke Heritage 3, West Vigo 0 — At Rockville, Bradbury had 15 digs, Jenna Pope had five kills, three blocks and three aces for the Vikings
• Sullivan 3, South Knox 0 — At Verne, Sullivan started the season with a nonconference sweep.
• North Putnam 3, Riverton Parke 2 — At Bainbridge, the Panthers lost their nonconference season opener.
Golf
High school
• Northview 182, TH South 184 — At Rea Park, Northview slipped past Terre Haute South 182-184 in a competitive match at Rea Park.
Karsyn Kikta shot the low round for the Knights with a 43. South’s Presley White shot the low round overall with a 42.
• TH North 216, Owen Valley 241 — At Hulman Links, the Patriots earned the home dual match victory. Individual scores were not available.
Local
• Hole-in-one — Nan Engle of Brazil had her first ace during league play at Marks Par 3 on Tuesday. She used a 9-iron on the 106-yard hole. Her witnesses were Janice Clark, Wanda Rector and Phyllis Pestoff.
