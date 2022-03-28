Indiana State softball captured their first series win over Bradley since 2017 with a 5-4 victory Monday afternoon at Price Field.
The Sycamores (16-12, 4-2) used two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to hold on for the victory over the Braves.
ISU broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with RBIs from Cassie Thomerson and Isabella Henning to take a 2-0 lead.
Bradley (14-15, 2-4) tied the game in the fifth inning after a Sycamore throwing error allowed a run to score. Hailey Griffin entered at pitcher for Indiana State and struck out the first batter she faced to strand a runner on third.
ISU quickly retook the lead as Randi Jo Pryor drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Sycamores a 3-2 lead. Bradley was able to get out of the inning and leave the bases loaded, only allowing the one run.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Kaylee Barrett doubled to center field, driving in a pair of runs to extend the Sycamore lead to 5-2.
The Braves did not go down without a fight, plating two in the top of the seventh. Cassi Newbanks would enter to replace Griffin and got the final two outs to get her first career save and secure the 5-4 win for the Sycamores.
Indiana State finished the game with eight hits, getting multi-hit performances from Cassie Thomerson, Isabella Henning and Kaylee Barrett. Olivia Patton and Abi Chipps each had a base hit as well.
After reaching base three times, Thomerson has raised her on-base percentage to a conference best .492 on the season.
The Sycamores eight hits pushed them over the 200 mark on the season, putting them at 204 which is second-most in the MVC.
Golf
• ISU golf in fourth — The Indiana State women’s golf closed the first day of the Diane Daugherty Invitational tied for fourth as a team after posting a score of 637 (+69) thru 36 holes Monday. ISU’s Chelsea Morrow is leading the team and tied for ninth individually at 13-over par for the day.
Morrow shot just five over during the first half of the day to finish with a first-round 76, including back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16. The Fishers, Indiana native came back during the second half of the day and posted a 79 (+8) while picking up birdies on holes six and 10.
Lauren Green moved up 17 spots from the first to second round, finishing the day tied for 24th. The junior shot 11-over over the first 18 holes before settling in to finish just six shots over par to close out the day.
Madison Branum (81-80) sits tied for 33rd after shooting a 161, Kristen Hobbs posted a 162 (85-83) and is tied for 38th while Iyoun Chew rounded out the Sycamore scoring (87-84) and is tied for 67th, respectively.
High schools
Baseball
• Sullivan 6, South Knox 1 — At Verne, Sullivan won its season baseball opener with a nonconference road win.
Donovan McKinney was 3-for-4. Kailer Johnson was 2-for-4 with a double. Tyler Kellett earned the win on the mound as he struck out seven.
The Golden Arrows (1-0) next plays at North Knox on Thursday.
• Crawfordsville 17, Riverton Parke 2 — At Mecca, Debron Lebron's home run provided the only runs as the Panthers fell in their nonconference season opener.
Riverton Parke (0-1) next plays at Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
• Marshall 18, Arcola 2 — At Arcola, Ill., Will Ross allowed one hit as the Lions prevailed in the nonconference contest.
Softball
• Dugger Union 13, Shoals 0 — At Dugger, the Bulldogs earned the win over the Jug Rox.
