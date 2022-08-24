ROUNDUP: ISU soccer to play home opener

Indiana State women’s soccer is set to host Eastern Illinois for a Thursday night contest at Memorial Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
ISU was scheduled to start its home schedule on Sunday against Northern Illinois, but the match was canceled in the wake of the fatal accidents that killed three ISU students and injured two others.
The Sycamores return after opening their regular season on August 18 at SIU-Edwardsville. The Cougars scored a goal with less than two minutes to play to claim a 2-1 victory.
Tara Hoffman made eight saves for Indiana State with Mackenzie Kent scoring the lone Sycamores goal, cashing in on a penalty kick attempt.
Eastern Illinois enters Thursday’s contest with a 1-0-1 record after a 0-0 tie against preseason MVC-favorite Valparaiso and a 2-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.
• • •
In boys high school soccer:
• Sullivan 1, Owen Valley 1 — At Sullivan, for the second match in a row, Sullivan won a penalty shootout to prevail after a regulation draw Wednesday.
Boys tennis
• Northview 5, South Putnam 0 — At Putnamville, Northview improved to 3-0 after it swept the Eagles in a Western Indiana Conference match Wednesday.
Christian Roembke, Drew Cook and Caden Schrader won the singles matches. The doubles teams of Brayden Goff-Hunter Johnson and Nicholas Kaufman-Joshua Fowler also won.
Northview next plays at Sullivan on Thursday.
Volleyball
• Sullivan 3, Greencastle 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows improved to 7-0 with the Western Indiana Conference sweep over the Tiger Cubs on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.