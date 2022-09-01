Indiana State battled host Indiana to a scoreless tie in the first period Thursday in women's college soccer action, but the host Hoosiers picked up a 3-0 win with three second-period goals.
Now 0-3-1, Indiana State plays Sunday at Illinois.
In other women's soccer:
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 1, Anderson 1 — At SMWC, Northview graduate Kaylee Lowe got a late first-period goal to pull the Pomeroys into a tie.
Sierra Mullins had the assist for the home team.
• Webster 2, Rose-Hulman 1 — At St. Louis, the first career goal by Rose-Hulman's Lauren Marquardt gave the Engineers an early lead.
Kyra Hicks assisted on the goal, but the Engineers allowed two scores by the Gorloks in a four-minute span early in the second period.
Rose-Hulman plays Saturday at Centre.
Men
• Rose-Hulman 2, Greenville 1 — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers rallied from a first-half deficit with two second-period goals.
Luke Dawdy had the tying score, assisted by Caleb Urban, in the 54th minute. Takezo Kelly scored the winning goal seven minutes later on a free kick.
Rose-Hulman hosts 20th-ranked Washington University (Mo.) at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.Prep soccer
Girls
• Sullivan 10, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, Paige Chickadaunce tied a school record with six goals as the visiting Golden Arrows improved to 7-1.
Boys
• Sullivan 3, South Vermillion 3 — At Clinton, the Golden Arrows and Wildcats battled to a nonconference draw in Sullivan's first match under Cody Harrison.
Volleyball
• Northview 3, Linton 0 — At Brazil, the Knights played their first home match in nearly a year and swept the Miners by scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-21.
Northview is now 9-3.
• Edgewood 3, Terre Haute North 0 — At Ellettsville, the host Mustangs defeated the Patriots 25-21, 25-9, 25-12.
• Sullivan 3, Bloomfield 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows bounced back from their Vigo County losses to defeat the Cardinals.
Parker Mischler had 17 kills and Jacie Wilson 11 for Sullivan, now 9-2.
• Seeger 3, Parke Heritage 0 — At Rockville, the host Wolves lost in Wabash River Conference play.
Tennis
• West Vigo 4, Greencastle 1 — At Greencastle, Bryce Easton and Jayce Noblitt won in singles and the doubles teams of Brandon Dailey-Jack Readinger and Christian Foltz-Gavin McCoy also came out on top as the Vikings won a Western Indiana Conference match.
• Bloomington North 4, Terre Haute North 1 — At Bloomington, the visiting Patriots lost a Conference Indiana match and will compete Saturday at Crawfordsville's Macy Invitational.
• Parke Heritage 4, Seeger 1 — At West Lebanon, the visiting Wolves won in Wabash River Conference play.
Golf
• Arrows third — At Sullivan Elks, the host Golden Arrows were defeated in a three-way match.
South Knox won with a 192, while North Knox shot 203 and Sullivan 240.
College cross country
• Engineers open — At LaVern Gibson Championship course, host Rose-Hulman finished behind Division I power Butler and Division III power DePauw in both men's and women's competition in a 5K tuneup.
Top times for the Rose women were by Abigail Kurfman (22:54), Audrey Pangerc (23:25), Madison Lindfelt (23:36), Lisa Sebastian (24:18), Naomi Knudtson (24:53), Kaylee Lane (25:28), Hailey Ready (25:43) and Diana Stirn (26:22).
For the men, John Sluys finished seventh in 16:41. Other top times were recorded by Hammond Law (17:24), Ethan Miller (17:31), Kevin Grady (17:47), Daniel Gaull (17:53), Ethan Jones (18:00), Evan Brill (18:05), Joshua Pohle (18:12), Carter Lindfelt (18:22) and Thomas Tullius (18:33).
