ROUNDUP: ISU men win cross country opener at EIU

Jackson Krieg ran a career-best 8k time Friday evening to win the individual title, while Indiana State men’s cross country took the team title at the season-opening EIU Walt Crawford Open.
The team title was the first by an Indiana State cross country team, men or women, since 2014, when the Sycamore men took home the MVC Championship.
Krieg’s time of 25:12.2 was 43 seconds faster than his previous best, as he finished 11 seconds ahead of second place. As a team, Indiana State had four top-10 finishers and three of the top six with Krieg (first), Layton Hall (fifth) and Cael Light (sixth). Hall’s time of 25:46.8 was also a personal record, shattering his previous best time by nearly a full minute, while Light ran a season-opening time of 25:49.6.
Jason Dworak rounded out the Sycamores’ top-10 contingent, running a time of 25:52.0 to finish ninth, while Ethan Breen placed 18th in 26:22.0 to complete Indiana State’s top five scorers. Logan Pietrzak also had a top-20 finish, as he ran a time of 26:23.8 to place 20th.
Ian Gadberry (28th, 26:45:4), Wyatt Wyman (32nd, 26:54.9) and Cannen Wolf (39th, 27:05.3) complete Indiana State’s competitors on the men’s side. Friday’s race was Wolf’s first as a Sycamore.
On the women’s side, Morgan Dyer earned a top-10 finish to begin the season, placing seventh with a 5k time of 18:55.1. Dyer’s time broke her previous personal best by more than 45 seconds. Sara Skaff also had a top-20 finish for the Trees, placing 17th in her collegiate debut with a time of 19:30.0.
Cami Farmer (22nd, 19:44.5) and Kyra Young (33rd, 20:41.8) also made their Sycamore debuts Friday, rounding out the Indiana State contingent.
Indiana State hosts the John McNichols Invitational on Sept. 17 at the Lavern Gibson Championship Course.
Volleyball
• ISU falls to North Dakota — At Kalamazoo, Mich., Kaitlyn Hamilton had a season-high 10 kills but Indiana State lost 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 to North Dakota in its first match at the Western Michigan Tournament.
Karinna Gall had 12 kills and 11 digs, Emma Kaelin and Jazzlyn Ford 14 assists each and Melina Tedrow a match-high 20 digs for the Sycamores, now 0-4.
ISU plays Sunday against Wright State and Western Michigan.
• Engineers start 2-0 — At Houston, Rose-Hulman came from down 0-2 to defeat Willamette, then defeated Neumann 3-0 as the Engineers began their season at the St. Thomas Invitational.
Rose won the opener 21-25, 16-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-8, then coasted 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 in its second match.
Allie Fults had 13 kills, Sophia Koop 11 and Megan Korte 10 in the first match, while Sophia Harrison had 24 assists and four aces and Parke Heritage graduate Jillian Gregg had 14 assists. Lily Ebright had 25 digs, Harrison and Gregg 10 each.
In the second match, Koop had eight kills, Gregg 11 assists and 10 digs and Harrison eight assists and eight digs.
Rose-Hulman plays Texas Lutheran and Widener on Saturday.
Prep soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute South 1, Lawrenceburg 1 — At Bloomington, Kennedy Dillion scored in the first 10 minutes, assisted by Margo Mallory, but the Braves allowed a second-period goal in Hoosier Cup competition.
Now 3-1-2, South plays Indy Genesis in its first match Saturday.
