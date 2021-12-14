Indiana State redshirt junior Dante Hendrix added to his postseason accolades on Tuesday morning as the wide receiver was named to the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Academic First Team as announced by the league’s office.
Hendrix claims all-academic honors for the second time in his career after being named to the second team back in the 2019 season. The Florence, Ky., native currently boasts a 4.00 grade-point average while pursuing his MBA at Indiana State.
His honor in the classroom comes after previously being selected to the Missouri Valley Football All-Conference team on the honorable mention squad. Hendrix bounced back from an early season injury that saw the redshirt junior miss five games during the year, before returning to the field in a significant way down the stretch.
Hendrix posted 37 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns over the final five games of the season with a pair of 10-catch contests coming against Missouri State and Southern Illinois. Hendrix added his first 100-yard game of the season in the contest against the Bears with 10 catches for 121 yards and a score.
He led the team in overall catches (42), receiving yards (447), touchdowns (3), and receiving yards per game (74.5).
Basketball
• Vanderkolk to be inducted — Indiana State women’s basketball alum Amy Vanderkolk is among the 11 women who will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 class.
Vanderkolk will be among the class that will be honored at the Hall of Fame’s 20th Women’s Awards Banquet on April 30, 2022.
Prior to her time at Indiana State, Vanderkolk led Lafayette Jeff to two sectional titles and a regional championship during her all-state career. The 1985 graduate scored 784 points in her career at Lafayette before bringing her scoring presence to the Sycamores.
Vanderkolk (1985-89) wrapped up her ISU career sitting fourth overall with 1,484 career points, while also finishing in the top 10 in rebounding. She led the Sycamores in both scoring (19.8) and rebounding (9.1) in her senior season and was a two-time All-Gateway Conference selection.
She is currently still the Sycamores’ career leader in field goal percentage (.533) and ranks in the top-10 in program history with 762 rebounds.
Girls basketball
Monday
• Marshall 46, Olney 35 — At Marshall, Ill., Kai Engledow had 14 points and Maya Osborn had 12 points to go with six rebounds as Marshall continued its Little Illini Conference girls basketball slate.
Grayce Burgener and Danielle Brown had 8 points each to lead the Tigers.
Marshall (9-3, 3-1) next hosts South Vermillion on Thursday.
OLNEY (35) — Ke. Weiler 2 1-1 5, Ingram 2 0-0 6, Bloomer 1 1-2 3, Ky. Weiler 2 0-0 5, Smith 0 0-0 0, Burgener 1 6-8 8, Brown 4 0-3 8. TOTALS: 12 FG, 8-14 FT, 35 TP.
MARSHALL (46) — Osborn 5 0-0 12, Sollars 1 0-0 2, K. Engledow 4 3-4 14, Scott 1 2-4 4, Sanders 2 0-0 4, McFarland 2 2-2 6, Z. Engledow 1 2-2 4. TOTALS: 16 FG, 9-12 FT, 46 TP.
Marshall=14=10=8=14=—=46
Olney=9=9=12=5=—=35
3-point field goals made - Ingram 2, Ky. Weiler; K. Engledow 3, Osborn 2 Total fouls - O 10, M 10. Fouled out - Scott.
JV game - Marshall won 35-27.
Next — Marshall (9-3, 3-1 LIC) hosts South Vermillion on Thursday.
In other action:
• Paris 87, Casey 10 — At Paris, Ill., Macy Rigdon had 25 points as the host Tigers overwhelmed the Warriors in a LIC contest. Trinity Tingley had six steals and four assists while Grace Sullivan added five assists.
Paris improved to 7-1 and next hosts Tri-County on Thursday.
PARIS (87) — Moore 2, Clark 3, Tingley 4, Coombes 12, Littleton 18, Wilson 2, Young 2, Sullivan 2, Smith 4, Mills 6, Watson 3, Ma. Hawkins 4, D. Hawkins 0, Rigdon 25.
CASEY (10) — Henley 2, Short 0, Self 0, Jean 0, Babbs 0, Brasier 0, Shull 2, Weiscape 0, Mullen 0, Gannen 0, Smith 0, Towles 6.
Paris=26=26=25=10=—=87
Casey=4=2=4=0=—=10
3-point goals: Rigdon 3, Clark, Watson.
Next — Paris (7-1) next hosts Tri-County on Thursday.
• Middle school — Results reported from the seventh grade tournament on Monday:
Woodrow Wilson 44 (Sanders 15), West Vigo 23 (Stark 7).
Track
• James selected — Indiana State junior Brittnee James was selected the Missouri Valley Female Field Athlete of the Week following her performance at the Blue Demon Holiday Invite this past weekend in Chicago.
James claimed the title in the women’s weight throw event in 19.08 meters to highlight her first competition of the 2021-22 indoor season. She is the first athlete in the Missouri Valley to clear 19 meters this season.
James and the Sycamores are back in action following the holiday break as Indiana State hosts Illinois State in the annual battle for the Coughlan/Mallory Cup on Jan. 15.
