Terre Haute South and Northview’s girls basketball teams decided to play a novel home-and-away doubleheader over two days Tuesday and Wednesday.
The first game at Terre Haute South’s gym was a doozy.
South’s Zayda Hatfield tied the Braves’ school record with 43 points, but Northview had enough firepower to win anyway, as the Knights prevailed 69-65 in overtime.
South rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit and Hatfield hit a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left to force overtime, but Northview (3-1) prevailed thanks to a balanced output from Audri Spencer and Hanna Dawson, who each scored four in overtime. Spencer led Northview with 31 points. Macey Timberman added 18 points.
Hatfield had 18 points entering the fourth quarter, but then exploded, scoring 17 in the final period. Hatfield continued her hot streak with eight in OT but no one else among the Braves (3-3) joined her in the scoring.
Hatfield joins former standouts Kristen Weddle and Amani Brown as single-game scoring record-holders for the Braves.
NORTHVIEW (69) — Timberman 3 10-11 18, K. Dawson 0 0-0 0, Pearce 2 2-2 8, Carrington 0 0-0 0, Spencer 13 3-6 31, Maurer 1 2-2 4, H. Dawson 2 4-6 8. 21 FG, 22-27 FT, 69 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (65) — Hatfield 16 5-10 43, Padgett 3 0-0 7, Shipley 2 0-0 5, Ellis 0 0-2 0, Baldwin 3 2-4 8, Evans 1 0-0 2. 25 FG, 7-16 FT, 65 TP.
Northview 9 10 17 21 12 — 69
TH South 13 8 12 21 8 — 65
3-point goals — Timberman 2, Pearce 2, Spencer 2; Hatfield 6, Padgett, Shipley. Total fouls — N 12, THS 18.
Next — Northview (3-1) and TH South (3-3) play each other again on Wednesday at Northview.
In other girls high school basketball Tuesday:
• Shakamak 44, Riverton Parke 33 — At Jasonville, the Lakers improved to 2-4 with the nonconference victory. The Panthers fell to 2-5 after the defeat.
Shakamak next hosts Edgewood on Saturday. Riverton Parke next hosts Attica on Thursday.
• Parke Heritage 33, North Vermillion 30 — At Cayuga, the Wolves improved to 2-3, won their first Wabash River Conference game, and avenged a loss to the Falcons in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament last Saturday. Parke Heritage next hosts North Putnam on Saturday. North Vermillion (2-4) next plays Eminence next Tuesday.
• South Putnam 69, Clay City 16 — At Clay City, the unbeaten Eagles prevailed in a nonconference contest as Clay City played its first game of the season after its first four scheduled games were not able to be played. The Eels next play at Linton on Thursday.
Boys
• Eastern Greene 52, North Central 32 — At Little Cincinnati, Eastern Greene remained unbeaten and won their first SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contest in a battle of Thunderbirds. It was the first loss of the season for 2-1 North Central. North Central next hosts North Daviess on Friday.
Wrestling
• South Vermillion 48, North Vermillion 36 — At Cayuga, the intra-Vermillion County meet only had three contested matches. Matt Goeppner won for South Vermillion at 285 pounds via pin, as did Kaiden Lorey over Gavin Clore at 195. North Vermillion’s Landen Baker pinned Dallas Craft at 145. All other matches were decided by forfeits.
220 — Joey Shew (SV) won by forfeit; 285 — Matt Goeppner (SV) pinned Keigun David (NV), :43; 106 — Wyatt Walter (NV) won by forfeit; 113 — Haydon Kindred (SV) won by forfeit; 120 — Wyatt English (SV) won by forfeit; 126: Holden Southard (SV) won by forfeit; 132 — John Smith (SV) won by forfeit; 138 — Gabriel Clay (SV) won by forfeit; 145 — Landen Baker (NV) pinned Dallas Craft, 4:44; 152 — Dameon Meter (NV) won by forfeit; 160 — Anthony Tucker (NV) won by forfeit; 170 — Josh Latoz (NV) won by forfeit; 182 — Aiden Hichee (NV) won by forfeit; 195 — Kaiden Lorey (SV) pinned Gavin Clore, 2:17.
Next — South Vermillion (2-0) next competes at North Putnam on Saturday.
College basketball
• ISU WBB game at SLU canceled — The Indiana State women’s team has announced that the scheduled Dec. 17 game at Saint Louis will not be played.
Saint Louis has paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
ISU does not have a game currently scheduled until its Missouri Valley Conference opener at Loyola on Jan. 1. However, ISU is currently endeavoring to add to its schedule.
Another game scheduled for Monday at Chicago State also has been postponed.
