Visiting Terre Haute South led almost the entire boys high school basketball game Friday night, taking a five-point lead into the fourth quarter at Evansville Memorial.
But the host Tigers hit 13 of 15 free throws in the last eight minutes, overtaking the Braves for a 48-43 win.
Jaden Thomas hit a pair of 3-pointers and Amariyae Wilson had five points in the first quarter as South took a 17-7 lead, and although Memorial outscored the Braves in each of the next two quarters, it was still 32-29 in South's favor after three periods.
But although Brylan Apholone had six fourth-quarter points, South couldn't overcome what eventually became a 15-point disparity at the foul line. The Braves contributed to that, however, by missing seven of 12 attempts.
Thomas and Apholone had 12 points each and Wilson nine for the Braves. Nico Bordfeld had a game-high 15 points and Justin Walz added 10 for Memorial.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (43) — Apholone 5 0-0 12, Stultz 0 1-2 1, Thomas 4 1-2 12, Wilson 3 2-6 9, Turner 2 0-0 6, Alvarez 0 0-0 0, Hanes 2 1-2 3. Totals 15 FG, 5-12 FT, 43 TP.
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL (48) — Hoffman 2 2-4 6, Graham 0 1-2 1, Agler 2 5-6 9, Walz 2 5-5 10, Bordfeld 4 4-4 15, Helmerich 0 2-2 2, Stewart 2 1-3 5, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-0 0, Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 FG, 20-26 FT, 48 TP.
3-point goals — Thomas 3, Apholone 2, Turner 2, Wilson, Bordfeld 3, Walz. Total fouls — THS 21, EM 13. Fouled out — none.
Next — Terre Haute South (0-2) hosts Mooresville on Saturday. Evansville Memorial (2-0) is at Heritage Hills on Saturday.
In other boys high school basketball Friday:
• South Vermillion 80, North Vermillion 28 — At Cayuga, the Wildcats had four double-figure scorers in their opening-round win of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Braden Allen led South Vermillion with 21 points, while Jaxon Mullins scored 17, Blake Boatman 13 and Peyton Hawkins 10. Atticus Blank scored 13 for the Falcons.
Tournament play continues today at North Vermillion, with Riverton Parke playing South Vermillion at 10 a.m. in the girls consolation game, Parke Heritage and North Vermillion playing for the girls championship at 1 p.m., Riverton Parke and North Vermillion playing the boys consolation game at 4 p.m. and Parke Heritage and South Vermillion in the 7:30 p.m. championship game.
SOUTH VERMILLION (80) — Conder 1 0-0 3, Boatman 4 2-2 13, Allen 9 3-4 21, Bush 1 0-0 3, Terry 0 0-0 0, Hawkins 5 0-1 10, Mullins 7 0-0 17, Piper 2 0-2 4, Garzolini 3 0-0 7, Hines 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 FG, 5-9 FT, 80 TP.
NORTH VERMILLION (28) — Peaslee 0 1-2 1, Naylor 3 1-1 7, Tryon 2 0-0 4, Blank 5 2-3 13, Barna 0 0-0 0, Holtkamp 0 0-0 0, Scott 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 FG, 4-6 FT, 28 TP.
South Vermillion=19=28=18=15=—=80
North Vermillion=6=2=9=11=—=28
3-point goals — Boatman 3, Mullins 3, Conder, Bush, Garzolini, Blank, Scott. Total fouls — SV 12, NV 10. Fouled out — none.
Next — South Vermillion (1-0) plays Parke Heritage (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. today at North Vermillion. North Vermillion (0-1) plays Riverton Parke (0-1) at 4 p.m.
• Linton 58, Jasper 56, OT — At Linton, Josh Pyne scored the winning basket at the buzzer as the Miners improved to 3-0 by nipping the visiting Wildcats.
Lincoln Hale had 25 points and the game-winning assist for Linton, 3-0, which plays next Friday at Mitchell. Jasper, 0-1, hosts Loogootee on Saturday.
• North Central 57, Eminence 53 — At Eminence, the visiting Thunderbirds had a successful season opener.
Now 1-0, North Central hosts White River Valley on Saturday. Eminence, 0-3, faces KIPP Indy Legacy on Saturday afternoon at the Danville Shootout.
• Bloomfield 72, Shakamak 45 — At Bloomfield, Baylin Graf scored 30 points as the Cardinals opened SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play with a big win.
Shakamak, 1-1 and 0-1 in the SWIAC, hosts Sullivan on Saturday. Bloomfield, 2-0 and 1-0, will be at Edgewood on Dec. 12.
• Cloverdale 72, North Montgomery 38 — At Cloverdale, the Clovers won a nonconference season opener.
Now 1-0, Cloverdale plays Saturday at Southmont. North Montgomery, 0-2, hosts Seeger next Friday.
Girls basketball
• Terre Haute South 41, Cloverdale 28 — At Cloverdale, Paityn Shipley and Zayda Hatfield scored 11 points each as the Braves won on the road.
Hatfield added five assists and five steals and Paige Baldwin had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds for South. Veronica Carter had a game-high 13 points for the Clovers.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (41) — Hatfield 5 1-2 11, Baldwin 3 1-3 7, Padgett 2 0-0 5, Shipley 4 0-0 11, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Evans 2 1-2 6, Nichols 0 0-0 0, White 0 1-2 1, Speth 0 0-0 0, Adamson 0 0-0 0, Ogdon 0 0-0 0, Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Merk 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 FG, 4-9 FT, 41 TP.
CLOVERDALE (28) — Carter 3 7-16 13, Rightmeyer 1 0-0 3, Sprinkle 1 0-1 3, Wade 0 1-2 1, Hunter 2 0-0 4, Mann 0 1-2 1, Nees 0 0-0 0, Bernard 0 3-4 3. Totals 7 FG. 12-25 FT. 28 TP.
Terre Haute South=12=11=8=10=—=41
Cloverdale=4=7=4=13=—=28
3-point goals — Shipley 3, Padgett, Evans, Rightmeyer, Sprinkle. Total fouls — THS 20, Cloverdale 8. Fouled out — Ellis.
Next — Terre Haute South (3-1) begins Conference Indiana play Saturday afternoon against Columbus North. Cloverdale (1-3) is at Shakamak on Saturday.
• Bloomington South 54, Terre Haute North 45 — At North, the host Patriots allowed 37 first-half points in dropping their Conference Indiana opener.
Zoe Stewart had 21 points and Halie Gilbert 12 for North. Anya Friend scored 21 for the Panthers.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH (54) — Friend 5 9-12 21, Paderson 1 0-0 2, Harmon 2 0-0 5, Rolen 3 2-4 8, Lawrence 1 2-2 4, Grinstead 3 3-4 10, Lucas 2 0-0 4, North 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 16-22 FT, 54 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (45) — Stewart 9 2-3 21, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gilbert 5 2-3 12, A.Michael 2 0-0 5, P.Michael 2 0-0 5, Millington 1 0-0 2, Shepard 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 FG, 4-6 FT, 45 TP.
Bloomington South=19=18=8=9=—=54
Terre Haute North=15=13=9=8=—=45
3-point goals — Friend 2, Harmon, Grinstead, Stewart, A.Michael, P.Michael. Total fouls — BS 12, THN 11. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — A.Michael.
Next — Terre Haute North (2-3, 0-1 Conference Indiana) plays Tuesday at West Vigo. Bloomington South (4-3, 2-0) is at Center Grove on Thursday.
