Indiana State’s Bella Finnegan was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team at the conference banquet Wednesday night.
Finnegan averaged 8.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season for the Sycamores, ranking second among MVC freshmen in scoring, third in rebounds and seventh in assists. In conference play, Finnegan’s numbers jumped to 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
She was the only freshman in the conference to record multiple 20-point games during MVC play, scoring 26 at Murray State and 21 at Southern Illinois.
Finnegan is the 17th player in program history to earn a spot on the MVC All-Freshman Team, and gives Indiana State an all-freshman honoree for the third time in the last four seasons after Del’Janae Williams (2020) and Arianna Smith (2022) earned the same honors in recent seasons.
Prep track
- — At Indiana State, Terre Haute South hosted an indoor high school meet on Wednesday in the ISU Arena North Gym with nine schools participating.
Linton junior Sophie Hale was the only double winner, taking long jump by two feet and also winning high jump.
Teams competing — Barr-Reeve, Linton, Northview, North Central, North Putnam,, Sullivan, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, West Vigo
Girls results
LJ — Sophie Hale (L) 17-4.5, Cassy Churchwell (BR) 15-4.25, Te’Rah Cooley (THS) 15-1.5, Sydney Jerrells (L) 15-0.5, Brenna Stallcop (Nv) 14-9.25, Gaige Goodman (S) 14-8, Kinley Carmichael (L) 14-3.75, Olivia Stewart (NP) 12-11.25, Gelissa Reginald (Nv) 12-4.25
SP — Mariah Posey (THS) 39-0, Becca Robbins (L) 35-9, Indi Nichols (THS) 34-5.5, Varzidy Batchelor (Nv) 32-5.5, Maggie Lower (L) 30-11.5, Katelyn Stevens (BR) 29-10, Callee Riggle (NP) 28-10.5, Gabbi Flath (L) 28-4.5, Nora Ming (NC) 28-4, Katie Jones (NC) 28-3, Ava Rogers (THS) 26-8, Alex Brown (Nv) 26-1.5, Madison Brunson (BR) 25-5 Olivia Nonte (BR) 24-5.5, Emily Allen (BR) 24-4, Makayla Leclercq (THS) 23-9, Cynthia Raber (BR) 23-3, Madison Wichman (BR) 21-8, Macy Childress (THS) 20-9.5
PV — Abigail Clark (THS) 9-0, Masyn Fisk (WV) 9-0, Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 9-0, Claire McKisson (L) 8-6, Kady Eichhorst (L) 8-0, Ella Winchell (THN) 8-0, Caylie Roush (WV) 6-6, Hailey Hillhouse (WV) NH
HJ — Hale (L) 5-2, Gracie Pritchard (Nv) 5-0, Emma Martin (THN) 5-0, Carsyn Chambers (L) 4-8, Saylor Carrell (NP) 4-6, Lauren Tilley (Nv) 4-2, Katie Raber (BR) 4-2
3,200 — Peyton Smith (L) 12:03.96, Kennidy Dilliion (THS) 13:04.69, Caitlyn Strecker (THS) 13:06.12, Emma Salmon (BR) 13:22.43, Allie Knepp (BR) 14:14.83, Brooke Hensley (NP) 15:33.26
60H — Kathryn Ison (NC) 9.33, Hale (L) 9.39, Elle Knepp (BR) 9.77, Martin (THN) 10.11, Jenna Farris (Nv) 10.26, Cooley (THS) 11.20, K.Raber (BR) 11.47, Ryllee Hart (L) 12.00
60 — Dusty Welker (WV) 8.05, Kyarra DeGroote (WV) 8.11, Hallie Vitz (Nv) 8.12, McKenzie Allen (L) 8.32, Ison (NC) 8.45, Katie Buchanan (Nv) 8.51, Maeli Stoll (BR) 9.23
4x800 — Terre Haute North “A” (Isabella Spelman, Hannah Gadberry, Sophia Barker, Alyse Thompson) 11:27.32, Terre Haute North “B” (Lilly Jensen, Alyssa Petscher, Cammi VanGilder, Addison Brashier) 11:32.24, Northview (Cora Frederick, Madison Lovett, Delaney Trout, Kaleigh Alexander) 12:53.50
4x200 — Northview (Vitz, B.Stallcop, Farris, Buchanan) 1:53.84, Terre Haute South (Cooley, Katherine Sarver, Clark, Cassidy Pettijohn) 1:54.28, Linton (Allen, Chambers, Carmichael, Hale) 1:54.88, Barr-Reeve “A” (E.Knepp, Churchwell, Madison Senne, Lucy Wirtz) 1:58.27, Barr-Reeve “B” (K.Raber, Olivia Nonte, Stoll, Kennedy Sinnott) 2:15.87
Distance medley — Terre Haute South (Isabel Miklozek, Courtney Powell, Madison Beaumont, Ava Ham) 13:57.76, Northview (Reagin White, Hannah Harrison, Bayley Kennedy, Aubrey Miller) 14:39.94, Terre Haute North “A” (Thompson, Caroline Gauer, Jensen, Spelman) 14:47.93, Linton (Shaylie Killion, Carmichael, Ellie Jobe, P.Smith) 15:20.82, Terre Haute North “B” (Petscher, Brashier, VanGilder, Gadberry) 15:41.60, Barr-Reeve (A.Knepp, Salmon, Haley Buse, Emily Wagler) 16:32.64
4x400 — Northview (Maisie Eldridge, Harrison, Kenzie Willmore, Sophie Stallcop) 4:43.48, Barr-Reeve (Buse, Senne, Madisyn Wagler, Akaysha Stoll) 5:00.30
Boys results
LJ — Josh Cottee (THS) 19-7, Tyree Cuffle (THS) 19-5, Cooper Smith (L) 18-0, JayVeon Taylor (Nv) 17-9.75, Jace Deakins (Nv) 17-5, Evan Polley (NP) 16-8, Nolan McCain (BR) 16-4.25
SP — Tyler Marley (THS) 51-9.5, Eli Cox (THS) 41-9, Brandon Brewer (Nv) 41-8, Ryan Hescher (THS) 41-3, Wyatt Bredeweg (L) 39-5.5, Paul Chalos (THS) 36-6, Nathan Eickmeier (Nv) 35-11, Cody Kitts (BR) 32-5.5, Yadier Vicoriano (BR) 32-2, Gabe Ruble (BR) 31-10, Brady Cox (L) 28-11.5, Dawson Fitch (BR) 28-8, Ethan Gabhart (BR) 27-6.5, Joel Anderson (BR) 24-6
PV — Matthew Hayden (L) 11-0, Jordan Krause (WV) 10-6, Jaston Wyke (THS) 9-6, Carter Hemrich (THN) 9-6, Gaige Collins (THN) NH
HJ — Slade Fell (Nv) 5-6, Richard Alexander (Nv) 5-4, Grady Corbin (BR) 5-2, Dawson Fitch (BR) 4-10
3,200 — Connor Propst (Nv) 10:40.60, Logan Spinks (BR) 10:4817, Jeremiah Miles (NP) 10:48.24, Hank Slater (Nv) 10:55.96, Thomas Nelson (NP) 11:52.81, Owen McCracken (BR) 11:58.72
60H — Cain Garrison (Nv) 9.04, Mason SUtherland (Nv) 9.92, Jace Hill (THS) 10.14, Nolan McCain (BR) 10.49, Romeo Taylor (L) 11.27, Corbin (BR) 11.87, Justin Brown (L) 11.99
60 — Joseph Vaughn (THS) 7.27, Trevaughn Cockrell (THS) 7.39, Elias Graf (Nv) 7.43, Tyler Lee (Nv) 7.52, Noah McFarland (THS) 7..60, Preston Johnson (THS) 7.61, James Thomas (NC) 7.63, Russell Goodman (L) 7.65
4x800 — Terre Haute South (Owen Frazier, Mathew Zadeii, Braden Fears, Braeden Chastain) 9:04.61, Terre Haute North “A” (Matthew Chaney, OlivenLee, Dylan Zeck, Christopher Park) 9:10.31, Barr-Reeve (Owen McCracken, Caleb Sward, Grant Madison, Griffin Bell) 9:34.94, Terre Haute North “B” (Owen Auman, Greysen Hollifield, James Frye, Mason Pearson) 10:25.98
4x200 — Terre Haute South (McFarland, Preston Johnson, Jake Price, Cockrell) 1:38.56, Northview (Graf, Gasrrison, Lee, Aiden Robbins) 1:41.17, Linton (Dalton Reed, Smith, Goodman, Taylor) 1:45.44, Barr-Reeve “A” (Dane DeCoursey, Nolan McCain, Thomas Holt, Tye Thompson) 1:45.87, Barr-Reeve “B” 1:53.62
Distance medley — Terre Haute South (Fears, Frazier, CHastain, Ethan Aidoo) 11:24.13, Terre Haute North “A” (Chaney, Park, Lee, Zeck) 11:57.59, Northview (Jackson Stakeman, Nathan Kellar, Wesley Heiliger, Camden Johnson) 12:16.22, Terre Haute orth “B” (Hollifield, Pearson, Frye, Auman) 12:43.23, Barr-Reeve (Spinks, McCracken, Thompson, Sward) 13:17.30
4x400 — Terre Haute South (McFarland, Price, Kaden McGrew, Nathan Davis) 4:00.56, Barr-Reeve (Madison, McCain, Corbin, DeCoursey) 4:08.28
Prep wrestling
- — Terre Haute North’s Sophia Buechner has been selected to the Indiana All-Star girls wrestling team.
Buechner will compete in the Indiana-Illinois All-Star dual at 1 p.m. Sunday at Notre Dame College Prep High School.
Prep basketball
- — Eighteen players have been selected for the IndyStar Indiana girls’ Junior All-Stars for 2023, All-Star games director Mike Broughton announced Wednesday.
Selected to the six-player Core Group are Alli Harness of Carroll (Flora), Jordyn Poole of Fort Wayne Snider, Chloe Spreen of Bedford North Lawrence, Reagan Wilson of Noblesville, Faith Wiseman of Indian Creek and Juliann Woodard of Jennings County.
In addition to the core group, six players each were voted to squads labeled Red Group and Blue Group.
The Red Group players are Lauren Foster of Indian Creek, Talia Harris of Fishers, Rachel Harshman of Mooresville, Ellie Kelleher of Westfield, Avery Kelley of Evansville Memorial and Ellery Minch of Mt. Vernon (Fortville).
The Blue Group players are Aniyah Bishop of Lake Central, Joh’nea Donahue of Fort Wayne Snider, Kennedy Fuelling of Norwell, Kyra Hill of Goshen, Camryn Runner of Hamilton Heights and Adrianne Tolen of West Lafayette.
The Junior All-Stars will play one game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 4 at Jeffersonville High School. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior girls on June 7 at a site to be announced. Both games will be doubleheaders with the 2023 Indiana boys Junior All-Stars, who will be chosen later.
Softball
- — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods had two players honored by the River States Conference for performances last week.
Terre Haute North graduate Jasey Conn is Player of the Week after helping the Pomeroys win five of six games while hitting .500 with two doubles, six RBI and four stolen bases.
Summer Rocha is Pitcher of the Week after pitching a five-inning no-hitter against Harris-Stowe and adding a complete-game win over Panhandle State.
