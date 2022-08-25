ROUNDUP: Engineers picked to repeat in HCAC football

Rose-Hulman has been picked as the favorite to win the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference football championship this fall, according to the coaches preseason poll released by the league office Thursday.
Rose received five of eight first-place votes and 47 poll points in voting among the league coaches. Mount St. Joseph was picked just behind with three first-place votes and 45 points. Rose-Hulman and Mount St. Joseph will meet Nov. 12 in Cincinnati.
The Engineers’ 2022 season begins with an NCAA playoff rematch at DePauw on Sept. 3.
Women’s soccer
• Indiana State 0, Eastern Illinois 0 — At Memorial Stadium, the host Sycamores couldn’t convert some first-half chances and settled for a draw in their home opener Thursday.
ISU had nine shots and EIU seven in the first half, while just five total shots were attempted in the last 45 minutes.
Now 0-1-1, ISU hosts Toledo for Senior Day at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Boys soccer
• Terre Haute South 4, Danville 0 — At South, Grant Esper scored two first-half goals and the Braves won a nonconference match Thursday.
Jacob Haddix and Talan Carton had the other South goals, while Omar Vega and Mason Ham assisted on Esper’s two scores.
Now 2-2, the Braves host Evansville Reitz and Evansville Central on Saturday.
Prep cross country
• Knights sweep — At Sullivan, Northview won both races at the Chad Smith Scholarship Invitational.
The Northview girls won as Gnister Grant, Ellia Hayes, Halle Miller and Katie Morrison crossed the finish line simultaneously. Jcim Grant and Douglas Dillman were first and second in the boys race.
West Vigo’s boys placed second, with Liam Campbell placing fourth and Bryland Pape seventh.
• Smith wins — At Switz City, Linton’s Peyton Smith was the girls individual champion while Eastern Greene won the girls team championship at the Greene County meet.
Shakamak, led by second-place J.T. May, was first and Bloomfield, featuring individual winner C.J. Sylvester, was second in boys competition.
Prep golf
• Braves win — At Forest Park, Terre Haute South defeated host Northview and Terre Haute North in a close three-way meet.
Kyia Fox of Northview and Delaney Ferres of North shared medalist honors, each shooting a 38, but the Braves had Rylee Roscoe, Presley White and Abi English all at 40.
Team scores — Terre Haute South 162, Northview 170, Terre Haute North 173.
Terre Haute South — Roscoe 40, White 40, English 40, Blakeney 44, Cassell 42, Clark 54, Anderson 48.
Northview — Kikta 40, Fox 38, Moreland 52, Jackman 40, Brimberry 56, Maurer 53, Baumgartner 64, Spetter 65.
Terre Haute North — Ferres 38, Lubbehusen 45, Harmon 44, Arney 46, Payne 57, Nicoson 57, McDonald 53.
Next — Terre Haute South (7-0) plays Clay City on Tuesday at Forest Park.
• Parke Heritage 221, Cloverdale 240 — At Cloverdale, Phoebe Henderson was medalist for the Wolves with a 47.
• Princeton 221, Sullivan 227 — At Sullivan, Cassie Moore led the Golden Arrows with a 51 and Maggie Danko shot a 56.
Prep volleyball
• Terre Haute South 3, Southport 1 — At Indianapolis, the visiting Braves improved to 2-0 in Conference Indiana matches.
• Northview 3, Edgewood 0 — At Ellettsville, the visiting Knights survived a close first set and won 25-22, 25-6, 25-15 in Western Indiana Conference play.
• Sullivan 3, South Vermillion 0 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows improved to 8-0 for the season.
• North Central 3, Riverton Parke 0 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds improved to 3-2 with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 win.
• Barr-Reeve 3, Linton 1 — At Linton, the host Miners suffered a nonconference loss.
Boys tennis
• West Vigo 3, Linton 2 — At Linton, the visiting Vikings won all three singles matches, four of the six sets ending 6-0 in West Vigo’s favor.
Singles — Bryce Easton (WV) def. Connor Dailey 6-1, 6-0; Garrett Hawthorne (WV) def. Asa Gambill 6-0, 6-0; Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Ben Wade 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — Justin Brown-Nathan Frady (L) def. Brandon Dailey-Jack Readinger 6-2, 6-0; Wyatt Bredeweg-Holden Nagy (L) def. Christian Foltz-Gavin McCoy 6-3, 6-4.
JV — West Vigo won 3-0.
Next — West Vigo (2-3) plays Edgewood and Indian Creek on Saturday at Edgewood.
• Sullivan 3, Northview 2 — At Sullivan, a three-set match with every set finishing 7-6 decided the match for the Golden Arrows.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Christian Roembke 6-1, 6-0; Drew Baker (S) def. Drew Cook 6-1, 7-5; Brayden Goff (Nv) def. Levi Chickadaunce 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. Sam Crouch-Carter Mischler 6-4, 6-1; Dillon Grubb-Jayden Scott (S) def. Joshua Fowler-Nicholas Kaufman 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.
JV — Sullivan 3, Northview 3.
Next — Northview (3-1) plays Indian Creek and Edgewood on Saturday at Edgewood.
• Bloomington North 4, Terre Haute South 1 — At South, the Braves got their only win from the doubles team of Raghav Bakshi and Connor Hatch.
Baseball
• Prospect League adds new team — The Prospect League has announced that Southern Illinois (Marion) will be joining the league next season.
In becoming the league’s 18th team, Southern Illinois joins Jackson, Tenn., as the Prospect League’s newest members joining the circuit in 2023. The Southern Illinois team will make its home at Rent One Park, a 3,500 seat, 5,000-capacity ballpark constructed in 2007 which hosted independent, professional baseball through 2021.
