Rose-Hulman's women's soccer team defeated St. Mary of the Woods 5-1 thanks to a strong second half.
The first half was a back and forth match with each team creating scoring chances. Camille Clark opened the scoring for the Engineers with a strike in the 29th minute. However, the Pomeroys answered back with a by Sierra Mullins right before halftime in the 39th minute.
In the second half, the Engineers moved their front line forward, pressured the ball, and got shot after shot. They could not seem to get anything to fall until Clark broke the seal in the 66th minute for her second goal of the game.
Sarah Shoemaker, one of the graduate students for Rose-Hulman, tacked on a pair of insurance goals for the Engineers in the 84th and 85th minutes to extend the lead to 4-1. Shoemaker now has 16 career goals in the red and black.
Lauren Marquardt tacked on her second career goal in the 87th minute to extend the lead to 5-1.
Natalie Dillon added two saves in goal for the Fightin' Engineers in the win.
In other area college action:
• Rose men win — The Rose-Hulman men's soccer team brings home their second road win of the season as they bring down DePauw by a score of 1-0.
The Engineers controlled this game in its entirety as they were able to outshoot the Tigers 15-6 in the win, but four of the DePauw shots came in the final five minutes of the contest.
In the second half, Jackson Seida picked up the goal in the 57th minute off of an assist from Caleb Urban. This goal is the seventh of the career for Seida while Urban's assist is the 20th of his four-year career for the Fightin' Engineers.
The Engineers (3-0-1) return to their home pitch on Saturday afternoon as they will host Hope.
• Rose women's tennis to 2-0 — Rose-Hulman's women's tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season with an 8-1 victory over Manchester University on Wednesday at the Joy Hulbert Tennis Center.
The Engineers won all six of their singles matches, including a pair of third set super tiebreakers, to earn the victory.
High schools
Volleyball
• Northview 3, Greencastle 0 — At Brazil, the Knights won 25-12, 25-17, 25-12 in the Western Indiana Conference victory over the Tiger Cubs.
• North Central 3, South Putnam 0 — At Putnamville, the Thunderbirds improved to 9-7 with the 25-18, 25-23, 25-18 nonconference win.
Soccer
Boys
• South Knox 7, Sullivan 0 — At Verne, the Golden Arrows fell in the nonconference match.
Tennis
Tuesday
• Sullivan 3, Bloomfield 2 — At Sullivan, Houston Ferree moved to 16-0 for the season at No. 1 singles. The Golden Arrows also got points from Drew Baker and Levi Chickadaunce, who won his No. 3 singles match 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-3), 10-8 to clinch the match for Sullivan.
