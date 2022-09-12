Terre Haute South placed second Monday morning in the Conference Indiana girls golf championship at Timbergate Golf Course, with four Braves earning all-conference honors.
Presley White led the Braves with an 88, placing fifth individually, and South had three other golfers in the top 10 and a fifth player just one shot away from all-conference honors herself.
Terre Haute North finished fourth, with Delaney Ferres placing eighth with a 92.
Columbus North won the tournament with a 338, 28 shots ahead of the Braves, with Ava Bunker shooting a 67 that was the only score in red numbers.
Team scores — Columbus North 338, Terre Haute South 366, Bloomington South 394, Terre Haute North 418, Southport 419, Bloomington North 429.
All-conference team — Ava Bunker (CN) 67, Melanie Southern (BS) 73, Erin Hopkins (CN) 81, Darian Lafferty (BN) 82, Presley White (THS) 88, Lindsey Hartwell (CN) 89, Rylee Roscoe (THS) 91, Delaney Ferres (THN) 92, Abi English (THS) 93, Gabbie Blakeney (THS) and Claire Davis (Sp) 94.
Other South — Avery Cassell 95.
Other North — Emma Lubbehusen 112, Jordin Arney 101, Ally McDonald 113, Macey Payne 114.
In college golf:
• Engineer men win — At Florence, Ind., Rose-Hulman's men rallied to win the Battle at Belterra, a 12-team tournament featuring eight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference teams.
Thomas Butler was third individually with a 146 for Rose, while Ryan Beerheide shot 148, Aditya Reddy 155, Owen King 157, Matthew Kadnar 158 and Zach Leedy 168.
Team scores — Rose-Hulman 602, Otterbein 605, Capital 608, Transylvania 609, Spalding 634, Hanover 641, Bluffton 653, Mount St. Joseph 680, Franklin 683, Earlham 689, Anderson 709, Berea 721.
• Sycamores 13th — At Normal, Ill., Indiana State placed 13th in the two-day Redbird Fall Invitational that ended Monday.
Molly Lee finished tied for 31st at 16-over to lead ISU.
“We made some good strides today, despite the finish,” said coach Greg Towne. “A couple of our upperclassmen fought to the finish and several set personal-best marks over the last nine holes in the worst of the conditions. Briana [Lemaire] also started to get comfortable out there in her first tournament. We’ll be ready for the next one.”
Other ISU players were Kristen Hobbs (+26), Chelsea Morrow (+26), Lemaire (+31) and Iyoun Chew (+50).
ISU plays Oct. 3-4 at the Butler Invitational.
Prep tennis
Boys
• Terre Haute North 5, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the visiting Patriots posted a shutout, with Gabe Dunbar and the doubles team of John Lee and Peyton Lintzenich each dropping just two games for the day.
Singles — James Belmar (N) def. Bryce Easton 6-2, 6-1; Connor Bishop (N) def. Garrett Hawthorne 7-5, 6-0; Gabe Dunbar (N) def. Jayce Noblitt 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — John Lee-Peyton Lintzenich (N) def. Brandon Dailey-Jack Readinger 6-1, 6-1; Dru Long-Cole Marts (N) def. Christian Foltz-Gavin McCoy 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-5).
JV — North 7, West Vigo 1.
Next — West Vigo (6-8) plays Terre Haute South on Sept. 22. North is now 5-6.
• Northview 3, Parke Heritage 2 — At Rockville, the visiting Knights won a close nonconference match.
Singles — Lewie Woody (PH) def. Christian Roembke 3-6, 7-5, 6-1; Drew Cook (Nv) def. Carson McCalister 6-4, 6-1; Brayden Goff (Nv) def. Mason Bowsher 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Max Dowd-Garrett McCalister (PH) def. Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Joshua Fowler-Nicholas Kaufman (Nv) def. Aidan Crum-Gavin Jakcs 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).
JV — Northview 5, Parke Heritage 1.
Next — Northview (11-2) has its Senior Night next Monday against South Vermillion.
Girls
• Paris 7, Danville Schlarman 2 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers won a nonconference match.
Doubles matches were pro sets because of the threat of rain.
Singles — Maya Jenny (DS) def. Lily Graham 6-0, 6-1; Kimber Calvert (P) def. Vivian Ludwig 6-2, 6-1; Lily Smittkamp (P) def. Madi Watson 6-0, 6-1; Emerson Barrett (P) def. Lilli Perez 6-0, 6-1; Claire Maschino (P) def. Anna Lehman 6-3, 6-0; Graci Watson (P) def. Teresa La 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Jenny-Ludwig (DS) def. Calvert-Graham 8-3; Maschino-Smittkamp (P) def. Perez-Watson 8-3; Barrett-Savanna Reed (P) def. Evy Kelly-La 8-3.
JV — Paris 4, Danville Schlarman 3.
Next — Paris (6-2) plays Tuesday at Effingham St. Anthony.
Prep volleyball
• Sullivan 3, Clay City 0 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows improved to 11-4 with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-13 win.
• North Central 3, Paris 2 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds are now 9-5 after a five-set thriller.
• Linton 3, Owen Valley 0 — At Linton, Class 2A's fifth-ranked Miners won 25-19, 25-8, 25-9 and will host Southridge on Tuesday.
* South Knox 3, Shakamak 1 — At Jasonville, the Lakers won the first set but lost the nonconference match 20-25, 25-22, 25-6, 25-20.
Prep soccer
Girls
• West Vigo 5, South Vermillion 1 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings bolted to a 5-0 halftime lead in a nonconference win.
Katelyn Fennell scored a Senior Night goal for the Vikings, while Kyarra DeGroote and Dusty Welker had two goals each and Masyn Fisk had two assists.
Now 7-2, West Vigo plays Tuesday at Greencastle.
Boys
• South Vermillion 3, West Vigo 1 — At West Vigo, the visiting Wildcats broke a halftime tie with two second-half goals.
Conference awards
• Engineers have three honorees — Rose-Hulman earned three Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards, the conference announced Monday.
Winston Amankwah is football's Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions — one setting up a touchdown, the other perhaps preventing one — in the eventual 24-23 loss to visiting Trine.
Rose is home this coming Saturday for a noon game against Albion.
John Biederstedt is men's soccer Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven saves in a 1-0 road win over Wabash and five saves in a 1-1 home draw against North Central.
The Engineers play Wednesday at DePauw.
Lily Ebright is volleyball's Defensive Player of the Week after making the all-tournament team over the weekend at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.
Ebright had 65 digs in three matches, including a career-high 28 in four sets against the host team. Rose is at the Aurora Invitational this coming weekend.
