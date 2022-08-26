The Prospect League for summer wooden-bat baseball announced this week that Southern Illinois (Marion) will be joining the league next season.
In becoming the league’s 18th team, Southern Illinois joins Jackson, Tenn., as the Prospect League’s newest members joining the circuit in 2023. The Southern Illinois team will make its home at Rent One Park, a 3,500 seat, 5,000-capacity ballpark constructed in 2007 which hosted independent, professional baseball through 2021.
The Rex, which plays their home games at Indiana State's Bob Warn Field, is a longtime member of the league.
Prep cross country
• Knights sweep — At Sullivan, Northview won both races at the Chad Smith Scholarship Invitational on Thursday.
The Northview girls won as Gnister Grant, Ellia Hayes, Halle Miller and Katie Morrison crossed the finish line simultaneously. Jcim Grant and Douglas Dillman were first and second in the boys race.
West Vigo’s boys placed second, with Liam Campbell placing fourth and Bryland Pape seventh.
• Smith wins — At Switz City, Linton’s Peyton Smith was the girls individual champion while Eastern Greene won the girls team championship at the Greene County meet Thursday.
Shakamak, led by second-place J.T. May, was first and Bloomfield, featuring individual winner C.J. Sylvester, was second in boys competition.
Girls golf
• Braves win — At Forest Park, Terre Haute South defeated host Northview and Terre Haute North in a close three-way meet Thursday.
Kyia Fox of Northview and Delaney Ferres of North shared medalist honors, each shooting a 38, but the Braves had Rylee Roscoe, Presley White and Abi English all at 40.
Team scores — Terre Haute South 162, Northview 170, Terre Haute North 173.
Terre Haute South — Roscoe 40, White 40, English 40, Blakeney 44, Cassell 42, Clark 54, Anderson 48.
Northview — Kikta 40, Fox 38, Moreland 52, Jackman 40, Brimberry 56, Maurer 53, Baumgartner 64, Spetter 65.
Terre Haute North — Ferres 38, Lubbehusen 45, Harmon 44, Arney 46, Payne 57, Nicoson 57, McDonald 53.
Next — Terre Haute South (7-0) plays Clay City on Tuesday at Forest Park.
• Parke Heritage 221, Cloverdale 240 — At Cloverdale, Phoebe Henderson was medalist for the Wolves with a 47 Thursday.
• Princeton 221, Sullivan 227 — At Sullivan, Cassie Moore led the Golden Arrows with a 51 and Maggie Danko shot a 56.
Prep volleyball
• Terre Haute South 3, Southport 1 — At Indianapolis, the visiting Braves improved to 2-0 in Conference Indiana matches Thursday.
• Northview 3, Edgewood 0 — At Ellettsville, the visiting Knights survived a close first set and won 25-22, 25-6, 25-15 in Western Indiana Conference play Thursday.
• Sullivan 3, South Vermillion 0 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows improved to 8-0 for the season Thursday.
• North Central 3, Riverton Parke 0 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds improved to 3-2 with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 win Thursday.
• Barr-Reeve 3, Linton 1 — At Linton, the host Miners suffered a nonconference loss Thursday.
Boys tennis
• West Vigo 3, Linton 2 — At Linton, the visiting Vikings won all three singles matches, four of the six sets ending 6-0 in West Vigo’s favor Thursday.
Singles — Bryce Easton (WV) def. Connor Dailey 6-1, 6-0; Garrett Hawthorne (WV) def. Asa Gambill 6-0, 6-0; Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Ben Wade 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles — Justin Brown-Nathan Frady (L) def. Brandon Dailey-Jack Readinger 6-2, 6-0; Wyatt Bredeweg-Holden Nagy (L) def. Christian Foltz-Gavin McCoy 6-3, 6-4.
JV — West Vigo won 3-0.
Next — West Vigo (2-3) plays Edgewood and Indian Creek on Saturday at Edgewood.
• Sullivan 3, Northview 2 — At Sullivan, a three-set match with every set finishing 7-6 decided the team decision for the host Golden Arrows in Western Indiana Conference action Thursday.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Christian Roembke 6-1, 6-0; Drew Baker (S) def. Drew Cook 6-1, 7-5; Brayden Goff (Nv) def. Levi Chickadaunce 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. Sam Crouch-Carter Mischler 6-4, 6-1; Dillon Grubb-Jayden Scott (S) def. Joshua Fowler-Nicholas Kaufman 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.
JV — Sullivan 3, Northview 3.
Next — Northview (3-1) plays Indian Creek and Edgewood on Saturday at Edgewood. Sullivan (6-2 overall, 3-0 WIC) will play Tuesday at West Vigo.
• Bloomington North 4, Terre Haute South 1 — At South, the Braves got their only win from the doubles team of Raghav Bakshi and Connor Hatch on Thursday.
Girls tennis
• Paris wins — At Urbana, Ill., Paris got a 6-0, 6-0 victory from Kimber Calvert at No. 2 singles in posting a 5-3 win over Urbana on Thursday.
Paris (2-1) will have a home meet against Shelbyville (Ill.) on Tuesday.
