“Winning is hard,” they said virtually every day.
“Keep your foot on the gas,” said Aubrey Burgess, nearly as often.
Linton’s Miners did the second of those things Friday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse and made the first one look like a lie, routing Tipton 63-25 for a second consecutive Class 2A girls high school basketball championship.
The Miners, who won a year ago by a 70-28 score over Frankton, have won their back-to-back championships by a total of 80 points. It’s not a record that’s in the book, but the closest to it is the 49-point margin that Ben Davis established in 2009 and 2010 (71-69 over South Bend Washington, then 99-52 over Merrillville).
As those scores indicated, the Miners were a defensive team, maybe as good a one as the state finals have seen.
Why? Maybe because, after leading 32-14 at halftime Friday, coach Jared Rehmel kept the Miners in the locker room a little longer than usual, spurring them to hold the Blue Devils scoreless for the first seven minutes of the third quarter.
“I told them they would be playing their last 16 minutes [as Miners],” Rehmel said later, “and to go out and play like they have been. They came out [for the third quarter] with more intensity; they played like they were down.”
Vanessa Shafford scored the game’s first five points Friday and the Miners never trailed.
An 8-0 run that included an assist, a driving layup and a 3-pointer by Haley Rose opened some daylight at 16-6, and a 10-0 run shortly after that made it 26-8 early in the second quarter.
The near-shutout in the third quarter made it 47-14 before Tipton’s first second-half points and the Blue Devil reserves scored the last three points after the lead got to 41 points.
“[The Miners are] No. 1 and they have that record for a reason,” coach Chad Wetz of Tipton said afterward. “I thought we had good defense . . . [the Miners] are what we aspire to be.”
Rose had the best night of anyone, scoring a game-high 24 points and winning the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award. Shafford had 15 points with nine rebounds, five assists and seven steals and Jaylee Hayes scored eight points without missing a shot. Burgess scored nine points, hit the floor hard several times and had three steals and two assists.
“I think I have the best point guard [Burgess], the best wing [Rose] and the best shooting guard [Shafford] in the state,” said Rehmel, hoping and wishing all three could be Indiana All-Stars and boosting Shafford for Miss Basketball.
“This was the last game that we’ll play together,” Shafford said after the game. “That was motivation enough . . . I was in denial all week, but it hit me like a truck coming off the court.”
“I’m just really thankful we got to play this season,” Rose added.
Rehmel also revealed after the game that Rose is now Linton’s all-time best 3-point shooter and that Shafford is Greene County’s all-time leading female scorer. “She passed the Secrest girl [Bloomfield’s LIndsay Secrest] and she was an All-Star,” the coach pointed out.
“I’ve been around a lot of good teams and a lot of special players,” Rehmel added. “These girls may be the best because of their willingness to win . . . all they wanted to do was win.”
