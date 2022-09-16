Roscoe leads Braves to sectional title; North, Northview 2nd and 3rd in girls golf

Sparked by a 70 from junior Rylee Roscoe, Terre Haute South shot a 310 over 18 holes to take first place in the 11-team Northview Sectional for girls golf Friday at Forest Park.
Northview placed second at 335 and Terre Haute North was third at 388. All three high schools will advance to the regional.
In 2020, the same three teams finished in the same order in the sectional. But South's score was a 336 two years ago. In 2021, Northview won with a 316, while North and South each shot a 352 (the Patriots won the tiebreaker for second).
"A 310 is the best any team has shot at our sectional since I’ve been coaching," South coach Cara Stuckey told the Tribune-Star late Friday. "So I'm really proud of our players' focus and how they competed today. Rylee set the tone with her play and others set personal bests for a solid team effort."
The second- and third-best individual scores were posted by Northview golfers — Kyia Fox (75) and Karsyn Kikta (77).
The regional will take place next Saturday at the Country Oaks Golf Club in Washington. Also moving on to the regional will be Parke Heritage's Phoebe Henderson (89), South Putnam's Alexa Newby (92) and South Putnam's Madison Newby (93), who were the top three individuals not on advancing teams Friday.
