The match victory over outmanned Greencastle was almost a foregone conclusion Wednesday for Terre Haute South’s girls high school golf team, but there was still something to play for.
And when Abi English dropped her last putt early Wednesday evening at Rea Park, the Braves had shot a 174 and bettered Tuesday’s winning number by a stroke.
English was in the fifth spot in coach Cara Stuckey’s lineup, but that matters a lot less than usual this fall.
She’s also played in the second spot and tied for the second-best score on Wednesday, and all five Braves in the varsity lineup — and maybe a couple more who weren’t in the varsity lineup for the Greencastle match — are capable of having the team’s best score (or its fifth-best score) on a given day.
“We can usually drop a decent score [teams count the best four of their five scores] — in the 40s, or in the 90s for 18 holes — and that takes pressure off,” Stuckey pointed out.
Rylee Roscoe was medalist Wednesday, shooting a 39. It was the best nine holes this season for the junior transfer, but not a career best.
“I shot a 36 last year,” she said with a giggle, “against South. It was at Northview, when I was playing for [Terre Haute North].
“It was a pretty good day [Wednesday],” Roscoe added.
“I had a lot of really good putts that saved me. My irons were pretty good too.”
Roscoe has had South’s best score as often as any of her teammates, but she agreed with her coach that it was nice not having to do so.
“It’s nice that we’re really even,” she said. “If somebody is having a bad day, somebody else can pick her up.”
The Braves host their own tournament Saturday at Rea Park and will be able to put their depth to good use.
“We’ll be able to play two teams,” Stuckey said. The 13-team affair begins with a shotgun start at 2 p.m.
At Rea Park
Terre Haute South 174, Greencastle 258
Greencastle (258) — Ryleigh Tuttle 57, Emma Callahan 63, Grace Long 71, Jessica Garrison 67
Terre Haute South (174) — Rylee Roscoe 39, Presley White 47, Avery Cassell 48, Gabbie Blakeney 44, Abi English 44
Next — Terre Haute South (2-0 in dual matches) hosts its own Braves Invitational on Saturday at Rea Park.
