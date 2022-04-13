Twin brothers Blain and Cooper Loll celebrated their 17th birthdays on March 14 doing what they do quite often: lifting weights and shooting baskets.
Three days later, Blain was diagnosed with leukemia.
“It was hard,” Blain said earlier this week from Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. “Cancer is not a word you’re looking to hear when you’re 17.”
Blain admits he had noticed some abnormalities. “I was starting to find lymph nodes showing up,” he said, “and then I had shooting pain in my lower abdomen.”
When those symptoms were checked, “The blood work showed my spleen was enlarged,” he said.
According to Dr. Paige Patterson, a first-year hematology oncology fellow at Riley Children’s Health, Blain has B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B cell ALL. Treatment typically consists of different types of chemotherapy over 18 to 24 months in two-month cycles with varying degrees of intensity and side effects.
He was released from the hospital March 24, but a fever spike sent him back to Riley on April 2.
“I’m doing all right,” Blain said.
“It’s been a rough week, but today [Sunday] I’m doing better.”
The 17-year-old has already experienced some weight loss and he has learned what nucositis — inflammation and soreness in the mouth and/or stomach — is. But he’s optimistic.
“The doctor said there’s no reason they shouldn’t cure it,” Blain said. “They say the first six to eight months is the hardest, because of the chemo, and the overall process can take about two years.”
But as a young, strong athlete with a competitive streak, Blain has a few things going for him too. Just ask his mother.
“We were all very shocked and, of course, concerned,” Andrea Loll said this week, “but we don’t give up and we don’t back down . . . new normal? We’re taking it a day at a time.
“But cancer has messed with the wrong family.”
Blain, his mother added, “is a fighter. He gives us strength. He’s one of the strongest young men I know. He’s not going to back down as we go through this together. He’s up and walking the halls [at Riley] every day, which shows he’s determined.”
The Loll twins were first-year members of the Robinson High School basketball team as juniors this past winter, having moved to Robinson when their father Zach became the women’s basketball coach at Lincoln Trail College.
And although they haven’t been in the town long, they’ve already been embraced by it.
“I’ve lived in Robinson for 15 years,” said Mack Thompson, the Robinson High School basketball coach. “When my son was sick five years ago, we saw first-hand how giving and generous the Robinson community was.”
Blain had already made himself notable for helping the youth basketball programs in Robinson, and the community noticed, Thompson indicated.
“They love what kind of kid he is,” Thompson said. “A lot of people respect him as a young man.”
And although getting Blain back to good health is obviously the main goal, there’s a financial component for the family supporting him.
“I started a GoFundMe for him, and it took off like wildfire,” Thompson said. “Social media is a great thing for stuff like that.”
“There’s a huge support system out there,” Andrea Loll said gratefully, a system that includes a Facebook page — B.Loll Hoops for Hope — plus community fund-raisers, “Blain Nights” at various restaurants and a 5-on-5 basketball tournament at Wabash Valley College, where Zach used to coach.
Between the two stints in Illinois, Zach also coached at Dodge City, Kansas, and the Kansas University cheerleaders — one of whom went to school with the twins then — sent him a video the week before the Jayhawks became national champions.
Blain is appreciative of all the support, and plans to give back once his recovery is complete (Andrea says he’ll be playing for the Maroons again after Christmas).
“I want [other cancer patients] to just know they’re not alone,” he said. “There’s always someone there to support you.”
