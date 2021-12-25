Since entering the Pizza Hut Wabash Valley Classic for the first time, Robinson has provided some outstanding moments and was tournament runner-up in 2012.
The Maroons are the only team in the field that’s won its final game of the season. Although several Classic entrants have reached a state championship game, the 2010 Robinson team won its ring.
Here are five things to know about Robinson.
5. Champs honored — The 2010 Maroons, who won the Illinois Class 2A state championship, were one of the teams named to the Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame recently.
Led by future University of Illinois star Meyers Leonard, currently a National Basketball Association free agent; Derek Hannahs, who went on to play college baseball at Ohio State and Indiana State; and also Ben Jones and Austin Siler, they are the only Robinson team to win a boys basketball state title.
4. Different roles — Austin Siler was a valuable player and unsung hero for the 2010 championship team, but his younger brother is remembered more for scoring.
Aaron Siler had 39 points for the Maroons in a thrilling 2012 Classic victory over Terre Haute North, the third-best scoring performance in the history of the tournament.
3. Strength of schedule — A 59-56 win over Casey on Dec. 10 was a much needed Little Illini Conference win for the Maroons who, as usual, have played a tough schedule.
Robinson went 2-2 in the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament on Thanksgiving weekend, beating the host team 50-36, losing 62-54 to Effingham and 45-40 to perennial power Breese Central and beating Highland (Ill.) 62-60. Robinson then beat Charleston 75-61, lost 66-48 at Barr-Reeve, lost its LIC opener at Olney 60-40 and fell 63-58 to Terre Haute South before the Casey win that left the Maroons 4-6 at press time.
2. Package deal — When Zach Loll was named head women’s basketball coach at Lincoln Trail College in May, it was good news for coach Mack Thompson and the Maroons too.
Loll’s two twins sons are juniors Cooper Loll, a 6-foot-5 player with shooting range who led the Maroons in scoring against South, and 6-2 left-handed guard Blain Loll, also a key member of the Robinson rotation.
1. Building for the future — As good as the Maroons might still be this winter, and/or in the Classic, they might still be a year away from being really good.
Just two seniors — forward Rylan King and reserve Treyton Brown — are listed on the Robinson roster. Noah Gilmore, a 6-6 sophomore, was the team’s leading scorer as a freshman; junior Wesley Jackson returned from last year’s season as the starting point guard (and maybe the only current Maroon who played in the 2019 Classic); and 5-11 junior Nathan Wernz was the other starting guard against South with Blain Loll as sixth man.
