Through four games this boys high school basketball season, West Vigo senior Sean Roberts already has made a couple lifetime memories.
In the Vikings' opener Nov. 26, he tallied 40 points — just three shy of the school record — in a 93-28 rout of North Vermillion.
But what Roberts did Saturday night — although he finished with "only" 16 points — was probably even more memorable.
With West Vigo trailing Owen Valley by two points in the closing seconds, teammate Kaleb Hannahs found him open at the top of the 3-point arc. When Roberts' jumper swished through the net, 1.2 seconds remained in the game. The visitors couldn't score in that small amount of time afterward and the Vikings pulled out a 50-49 victory.
"They ran that play pretty well," West Vigo coach Joe Boehler told the Tribune-Star. "We were just trying to get the best shot available. Sean's kinda been our go-to guy so far this year. It was a play that had a couple options on it. Luckily, we chose the right option and Sean was able to knock down that jumper for us."
The 6-foot-3 Roberts also contributed eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Teammate Case Lautenschlager matched Roberts' point total with 16 while grabbing nine boards, while Hannahs had 11 points in addition to his key assist at the end.
Owen Valley's top scorers were Stephen Atkinson with 19 points, Brandon Bonebrake with 11 (nine on three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter) and Cayden Paquette with 10.
The Patriots led 12-4 late in the first quarter and 20-12 midway through the second quarter, then the home team used a pair of baskets by Lautenschlager and a bucket by Hannahs to pull within 20-18 before halftime.
The visitors took a 22-18 advantage into the second half and a three-point play by the 6-5 Atkinson stretched it to 27-20. But West Vigo went on a 16-2 run — highlighted by a 15-foot jumper by Roberts, a layup, a short jumper and a rebound basket with seconds of each other by Lautenschlager and a 3-pointer from the right wing by reserve Imare Holman — to catapult on top 36-29.
The home team maintained a seven-point cushion, 41-34, midway through the fourth period. Then Owen Valley seized the lead at 48-45 after back-to-back treys by Bonebrake in the final two minutes. A Zane Sparks free throw with 43.2 seconds left increased the Patriots' margin to 49-45, but West Vigo wasn't done scoring.
A 15-foot jumper by Hannahs with 24 seconds to go made it 49-47 in Owen Valley's favor and a missed free throw by the Patriots — rebounded by the home team — set the stage for Roberts' late heroics.
"It was a very competitive game," Boehler assessed. "Both of us played last [Friday] night and this was our third game of this week. We had kinda struggled throughout the course of the week, so it was nice to come in here and get out with a win tonight."
Ironically, West Vigo's first opponent in the First Financial Bank Wabash Valley Classic will be Owen Valley on Dec. 26 in Terre Haute North's gym.
