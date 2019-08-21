After winning as many as three games for the first time in six years in 2017, the Riverton Parke football team took a step back last season, posting a record of 1-9.
Coach Brad Sanders admitted as much, stating things just didn’t go the way his group had hoped they would.
“Last year was definitely a disappointment,” he said. “It was just a real bad season all around.”
Looking to get things turned around, the Panthers will feature new looks on both sides of the ball, especially on offense.
Riverton Parke brought in veteran assistant coach Jared Garmon from West Vigo, where he spent 13 seasons under head coach Jeff Cobb. Garmon will take on the role of offensive coordinator with the Panthers.
“He’s a wing-T guy, so we switched over and we’ve had a really good winter and summer [getting acclimated to the offensive change],” Sanders said.
By going to the wing-T offense, which uses the run game a high percentage of the time, Sanders has shifted players into new roles that best suits the scheme.
Among them is senior Brandon Hazzard, who previously took snaps at quarterback, but will now be the team’s lead running back because of his athleticism and toughness.
Joining him in the backfield are Landon Hollingsworth and Keaton Allen, as well as Derron Hazzard, who Sanders pointed out has been pretty impressive early on and should get some carries throughout the season.
Sophomore Derek LeBron — who also will be the team’s punter and kicker — will lead Garmon’s new offense at quarterback and should get his fair share of carries too.
Cody Roush and Braydan Harkrider will line up at wide receiver and tight end, while Seth McConnell (center), Dalton Purcell (left guard), Chance Jones (left tackle), Steven Hutson (right guard), Kayden Allee (right tackle) will be the starters on what Sanders described as a "very young" offensive line.
Speaking of being young, the Panthers were just that a season ago, which played a role into why their record was what it turned out to be.
And while Sanders pointed out it was tough for his freshmen and sophomores to be put into significant roles so early in their high school tenures, it also allowed them to learn at the highest of levels, which should bode well for them in their second – or third – go around in 2019.
“My first year, we had a large senior class for us, which was 12. Last year, we had a very large freshman class. There were about 15 of them and four started most of the time on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They gained a lot of experience. I think it helped them a lot. Now they’ve been through the fire and know what to expect with a lot of those starting again this year.”
On the defensive side, Sanders said the scheme has been adjusted to play into the strengths of those players.
The D-line will be made up of Jones, Harkrider and Hutson, while Allen, Brandon Hazzard, Jeremy Cox and Hayden Martin will get time at linebacker.
The secondary, which predominantly featured freshmen and sophomores, will be young for the second straight year as Kaeden Murphy and Spencer Rickard will be the team’s cornerbacks and Rickard, Jacob Hopton and Trysten Hightower will play safety as well as some corner.
While there’s been plenty of change and a lot of newness being sprinkled around the Riverton Parke program, Sanders often used the phrase "much-improved" and noted that’s what he expects out of his group this season.
“It’s a big year. Our kids have set some goals they want to accomplish, but it’s week-by-week and going by the old cliché of getting better at what you do,” he said. “We like where we are and think it’s going to be a much-improved team. We’re looking forward to a good year.”
