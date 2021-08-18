RIVERTON PARKE FB PREVIEW: Panthers remain ready to take next step

COVID-19 had a selective effect on high school football at Riverton Parke a year ago, and not to the Panthers' benefit.
Not only was their schedule limited to just seven games — a 2-4 regular season and a sectional loss — but the games the Panthers couldn't play were the ones they'd circled as potential wins at the beginning of the season. So that corner they've been ready to turn in their bid for their first winning season since 2006 is still ahead of them.
Maybe not far ahead, however.
"We're pretty optimistic," coach Brad Sanders said recently. "We've got some young kids we really like . . . our seventh- and eighth-grade team has been undefeated."
This year's successes, though, might be due in part to some of the older Panthers. "This senior class started with 18 [players]," Sanders noted, "and some of them have come back [after leaving football for awhile]."
Probably the best news to come out of last year's shortened season was the emergence of sophomore — now junior — Derron Hazzard (5-foot-10, 185) as an offensive threat. In those seven games he accounted for over 1,000 yards (706 rushing at nearly eight yards per carry, 347 receiving at almost 25 yards per catch).
"He's a handful," Sanders said. "Our goal this year is to find somebody to complement him."
One possibility for that is senior quarterback Derek Lebron (6-1, 215), a three-year starter probably better known as the ace pitcher on the baseball team.
"We lost some linemen to graduation," Sanders cautioned, but the Panthers can still call on seniors Seth McConnell (6-0, 160), Dalton Purcell (6-1, 240), Gabe Harrison (5-10, 250) and Hayden Martin (6-1, 165). Another senior, Jeremy Cox (6-0, 175), has already been through National Guard basic training but will return for a final semester and contribute as a runner and/or receiver.
Senior returnees include Hunter Collins (6-0, 160) and Caleb Oldham, and Peyton Robins (6-1, 190), who played in the summer and was injured, is expected to return as well, possibly by the second week.
So football may be the thing to do in the fall in southern Parke County again, and Sanders is ready for that.
"We're grateful we can get back [to a full schedule]," he said hopefully. "Maybe we'll turn the corner a little bit this year."
Riverton Parke schedule
Aug. 20=Attica*=7 p.m.
Aug. 27=At Fountain Central*=7 p.m.
Sept. 3=South Vermillion*=7 p.m.
Sept. 10=Seeger*=7 p.m.
Sept. 17=At North Vermillion*=7 p.m.
Sept. 24=Cloverdale=7 p.m.
Oct. 1=At North Central=7 p.m.
Oct. 8=At Parke Heritage*=7 p.m.
Oct. 15=Covington*=7 p.m.
* — denotes Wabash River Conference game
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.