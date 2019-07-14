The Terre Haute Rex won their club-record 11th straight Prospect League baseball game late Saturday night, coming behind with five runs in the last three innings to beat the host Normal Cornbelters 8-5.
Brendan Sher and Ethan Hunter had three RBI each — Sher the first three, Hunter the final three — while Sher and Romero Harris each scored three times. Joey Rogers was winning pitcher in relief, with Jacob Frankel recording a two-inning save.
Normal took the lead when Mike Addante hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning out of the park, and Addante added another solo homer in the bottom of the third. With two outs in the third, the Cornbelters made it 3-0 on the strength of two hits, a hit batter and a wild pitch.
Sher hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, but Normal got an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. Sher had an RBi single in the fifth, but Normal put together three hits in the sixth to go up 5-3.
In the top of the seventh, however, a walk to Austin Weiler and hits by Harris and Sher loaded the bases with one out. Two wild pitches tied the score, and Hunter drove in the go-ahead run with an infield hit.
Frankel pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth and the Rex padded the lead in the ninth on two walks, a sacrifice bunt and a two-run single by Hunter.
In other baseball:
• Brownsburg 11, Terre Haute North 1 — At Danville, the five-inning victory on Saturday gave Brownsburg the District 8 championship and a berth in the state Little League tournament.
The two teams had split two other games in the nine-team, double-elimination tournament.
North defeated Brownsburg 3-2 in seven innings on Wednesday. Brownsburg bested Plainfield 13-3 on Thursday and beat North 14-4 on Friday to set up the winner-take-all contest.
Play begins in the state tournament at Greenwood Little League on Wednesday with 10 teams in the field.
• Post 346 rained out — At Tupelo, Miss., Sunday's semifinals and championship game at the Tupelo Invitational for American Legion baseball was rained out.
Wayne Newton Post 346, which reached the final four of the tournament, thus came back to Terre Haute with an 18-7 record and will begin regional play on Friday at Don Jennings Field.
Tennis
• Wabash Valley Junior Open — The Toyota of Terre Haute's Wabash Valley Junior Open was played Saturday at Terre Haute North.
Results
Players from Terre Haute unless otherwise listed (seed)
Boys 14 singles — Samith Ramanath, Champaign, Ill. (1), def. Elijah Howard 6-0, 6-0; Myles Potter, Covington, def. Nathan Pinkston 6-0, 6-1; Gabriel Dunbar def. James Bonham 6-2, 6-1; Parker Dugan, Sullivan (2), def. Ross Dawes 6-3, 6-1; Potter def. Ramanath 6-2, 6-0; Dugan def. Dunbar 6-1, 6-0; Dugan def. Potter 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), championship.
Boys 16 singles — Mason Lubbehusen, Rosedale, def. Ethan Cook 6-1, 6-0; Clayton Stultz def. Zachary Ferry 6-2, 6-2; Thad Dillow, Effingham, Ill. (2), def. Raghav Bakshi 6-2, 6-2; Arav Jagroop, Oakwood, Ill. (1), def. Lubbehusen 6-2, 6-0; Dillon def. Stultz 6-1, 6-1; Jagroop def. Dillow 6-3, 6-2, championship.
Boys 18 singles — Dylan Lemon, West Terre Haute, def. Thomas Fanning, Greencastle, withdrew; Ethan Knott def. James Rogge 6-3, 6-1; Peter Christ (2) def. Camden Harden 6-0, 6-1; Jacob Thacker (1) def. Lemon 7-5, 6-1; Christ def. Knott 6-1, 6-3; Christ def. Thacker 6-2, 6-4, championship.
Girls 10 singles (round robin) — Ceclia Phillips, Carmel, def. Paige Dugan, Sullivan, 6-0, 6-2; Dugan def. Jaci McLain, West Terre Haute, 6-4, 7-5; Phillips def. McLain 6-1, 6-2.
Girls 14 singles — Briley Ireland def. Allyson Kelley 6-3, 6-1; Morgan Williams (4) def. Kylie Ferguson 6-0, 6-1; Katy Hancock, Washington, def. Jordan Miller 6-2, 6-0; Annabelle Blake, Washington, def. Emily Wilson 6-0, 6-4; Kruthi Ramanath, Champaign, Ill., def. Becca Williams 6-1, 6-0; Berkley Carter, Boonville (1), def. Ireland 6-0, 6-1; Hancock def. M.Williams 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7); Charlotte Cordts, Evansville (3), def. Blake 6-2, 6-1; Kruthi def. Hancock 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (8-6); Carter def. Hancock 6-2, 6-3; Cordts def. Ramanath 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5); Carter def. Cordts 6-2, 6-3, championship.
Girls 16 singles — Tess Huene, Mattoon, Ill. (1), def. Olivia Effner 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 7-6 (10-8); Sydney Williams def. Maylee Brown 7-5, 6-1; Allison Harris, Newton, Ill., def. Lainey Fischer 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Effner (2) def. Alana Herr, Robinson, Ill., 6-0, 6-1; Williams def. Huene 6-2, 6-3; Harris def. C.Effner 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Harris def. Williams 6-0, 6-3.
Girls 18 singles (round robin) — Sara Hoggatt def. Averie Shore 6-3, 6-0; Shore def. Morgan Woods, Mt. Vernon, 6-3, 6-2; Hoggatt def. Woods 7-5, 6-0.
Auto racing
• Cottle wins "Clash" — At Putnamville, Shane Cottle won the rain-delayed "Putnamville Clash" for sprint cars on Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway.
Sprint car feature “Putnamville Clash” — Shane Cottle, Jordan Kinser, Thomas Meseraull, Brent Beauchamp, Koby Barksdale, Shane Cockrum, Matt Moore, A.J. Hopkins, Dave Darland, Mario Clouser, Jadon Rogers, Travis Berryhill, Sterling Cling, Mitchell Davis, Nate McMillin, Brian VanMeveren, Jesse Vermillion, Alec Sipes, David Hair, Joe Stornetta Jr.
UMP Modified feature — James Walters, Tim Prince, Ian Keller, Sydney Landes, Jay Humphrey Jr., Cody Wright, Jake Leitzman, Scott Crouch, Alex Reid, Tyler Loughmiller, Eddie Martin, Casey Davis, Nathan Krengle, David Bumgardner II, Jerry Bland Jr., Michael Fish, Derek Groomer, John Grenier Jr., John Warner, James Grider, Jug Wethington, Rob Brickert.
UMP Super Stock feature — Josh Boller, Bryce Shidler, Larry Raines, Travis Heramb, Chris Bennett, Paul Wright, Austin Phelps, Wes McClara, Daniel Norman, Jeff Starks, Justin Massie, David Wallen, J-Matt Jordan, Austin Long, Ray Walters, Justin Cundiff, Kyle Johnson, William Jeffery, Kenny Fields, Wade Goodale.
Bomber feature — Andrew Pollock, Jordan Almanza, Justin Litton, Jeff Allen, Josh Litton, Barry Hicks, Matthew Cooley, Joseph Raber, Tom Cox, Devin Wallen, Joey Cox, Albert Orr, Mark Dickerson, Nik Davis, Matt Raber, Jacob Steinway, Jeremy Tate, Rick Goodale, Jason Thornburg, Justin Bumgardner, Larry Cowan.
