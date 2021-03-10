One of the big reasons the Shakamak Lakers emerged as champions on Saturday from the Class A Clay City Sectional, coach Nate O’Neall said this week, was simply that they were finally getting to play.
Quarantines and weather problems had continually interrupted the season for awhile, O’Neall pointed out. Shakamak played just five games in the 2020 portion of their schedule — and had to miss the Wabash Valley Classic — and was never able to reschedule a couple of games that might have lifted the Lakers closer to the .500 mark.
But the week before sectional play, the Lakers wound up playing five games, then had a week of practice before sidelining White River Valley in a Friday semifinal game and avenging two close regular-season losses to North Central the following night.
“You have to have some luck,” O’Neall said this week. “We got a good draw, and North Central beating Bloomfield probably helped. But we were finally getting to play, and we got in rhythm. We were confident playing North Central again.”
The Lakers take a 10-12 record into Saturday morning’s game against eighth-ranked Tindley at the Martinsville Regional — “We really should be 12-12,” O’Neall said, lamenting those cancellations — and will be smaller at every position against the Tigers. But don’t expect them to be intimidated.
Despite a losing record, the Lakers have outscored their opponents for the season, the coach pointed out.
“These are just blue-collar guys,” O’Neall said of his players. “They can get to the rim, and they shoot it pretty well. Our free throw shooting [in the sectional] was phenomenal — 21 of 24 against White River Valley, 15 of 18 in the fourth quarter against North Central.”
Shakamak’s leading scorers are 6-foot-2 junior Coy Gilbert and 5-11 freshman J.T. May, with 5-9 senior Trevor Ellingsworth, 5-8 senior Brevon Fulford and 5-9 junior Carson Jernigan rounding out the starting five. Two sophomores, 6-0 Brady Yeryar and 6-2 Kayne Wade, have been reliable options off the bench and the team could get a boost this week from 6-0 junior Oscar Pegg, a transfer from Bloomfield who became eligible — the 365-day rule — on Sunday.
(Tiger starters, O’Neall said, are likely to be 6-7, 6-5, 6-4, 6-3 and 6-0.)
The Lakers’ season, Gilbert said this week, has had “a lot of ups and downs. Weather, COVID, having to play games without practicing . . . winning the sectional when no one believed in us meant a lot.”
“We’re pretty simple,” May said. “We like to slow it down so me and Coy can make shots or try to make something happen for the other guys. We try to be more aggressive than the other teams we play.”
“They work hard. They’re gritty,” O’Neall said of the Lakers, “and they’ve got a next-play mentality. They won’t get down on themselves, and J.T. and Coy can put up points in bunches.”
“We have to shut down [Tindley’s top two scorers] and hit open shots,” May said.
“I’m just excited [about playing in the regional],” Gilbert concluded. “I’m always up for a challenge. If we do our roles, and if we do what the coaches tell us, we’ll be fine.”
