A year ago, when both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South lost 5-0 in sectional play to eventual state finalist Sullivan, there was very little despair on the south side of town.
Reinforcements are on the way for South’s Braves, the whispers said.
Friday night on their own courts, the 2022 Braves demonstrated that those whispers were more than just speculation, downing North 4-1 for the sectional championship with three freshmen contributing to victories.
“I think the freshmen are all good players, and they’re going to improve throughout their years,” predicted ninth-grader Sarah Rowe after winning her first 11 games at No. 1 singles Friday and earning the first point for the Braves.
The other two South freshmen were part of winning doubles teams, Savannah Semmler teaming with Ayden Zinkovich at No. 1 and Jordan Miller helping Sydney Williams — South’s only senior starter — at No. 2. Five of South’s top nine players are freshmen, in fact, with juniors Samhita Shantharam, Briley Ireland and Zinkovich completing the usual starting lineup.
“I knew I had [a talented group] of freshmen coming in this year,” said South coach Janet Rowe after Friday’s match, “and tonight the other upperclassmen came through and played their games.”
The Braves play the winner of the Fountain Central Sectional — scheduled to be completed Saturday morning — on Tuesday at the Crawfordsville Regional, with the winners from Greencastle and Crawfordsville in the other regional semifinal. The regional championship match is Wednesday.
And although indoor courts are usually available at Crawfordsville, the Braves would probably rather continue to play outside after they and the Patriots won semifinal matches in the Brickway Tennis and Pickleball Bubble on Thursday.
“The wind didn’t listen to me,” Janet Rowe joked after the match that was more than a little breezy, “but we played well in it and adjusted our games.”
“It was a lot different than indoors,” her daughter said. “A lot windier, and a lot more hot.”
Sarah Rowe said outdoor tennis was better despite those conditions, and laughed when someone suggested that Friday’s wind could have been dangerous to the No. 1 singles match. Sarah Rowe and North’s Ye-Won Jung are two of the better players in the state but also two of the smaller ones, appearing to have a combined weight of well under 200 pounds.
The Semmler-Zinkovich team earned South’s second point, and it was a race for the clinching win between Ireland and the Miller-Williams duo. Ireland won South’s decisive point, thanks in part by a spirited comeback by North’s Krista Cottom and Hannah Wineinger late in the No. 2 doubles match.
Caroline Effner won at No. 2 singles for North, earning both her team’s points in the two North-South matches this year.
“We knew we had to battle, that it was not going to be easy,” North coach Amanda Lubold said after the match. “South is really talented.
“Caroline, as always, was steady for us at No. 2, and the No. 2 doubles team played really well together; I’m proud of the way they battled back,” she continued.
The return of North Central to the sectional lineup this season meant two teams would have a long way to go, and the Patriots were one of the winners (?) of that lottery.
“It was an uphill battle, and playing three days in a row didn’t help,” Lubold said. “But we had more wins this year than we did last year, and we’re continuing to grow the program.”
Also continuing in individual singles tournament play are North Central’s Paloma Keller and Sullivan’s undefeated Hanna Burkhart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.