High school basketball fans who have watched the first three days of the First Financial Wabash Classic at Terre Haute North are probably certain of a couple of things as the final four games are played today.
There's probably a little more excitement yet to come, considering the number of thrillers already in the books among the 24 games played Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
And in the words of Omar Little of "The Wire," there's this: "If you come at the king, you best not miss."
Sullivan looked for all the world that it wasn't going to miss for the better part of 30 minutes Saturday night in its semifinal game against defending champion Terre Haute North, but the games are 32 minutes long.
And the Patriots, trailing by nine with approximately two minutes to go, completed a comeback for the ages to remain alive, and will play Linton at approximately 7:30 p.m. in a rematch of the 2018 championship game.
"We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to play for the championship," coach Todd Woelfle of the Patriots said after his team's Houdini act.
For those who are new to the Classic, Woelfle's Patriots are the king that Omar Little may have referenced. Last year they entered Classic play winless and won it anyway. If they weren't the underdog in every game, they certainly were in the championship contest — and they beat the Miners by 30. Those were the Miners who reached the Class 2A state championship game a couple of months later.
None of those 2018 games necessitated a comeback like North accomplished on Saturday, however.
Linton is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A this year, and maybe that ranking is hanging over the Miners' heads. They nearly blew a 19-point lead early in the third quarter against West Vigo on Friday, and beat Terre Haute South in the last nine seconds of Saturday's other semifinal. A three-game sweep of the Vigo County schools would give Linton (8-0) its first Classic title but coach Joey Hart knows as well as anyone that overlooking the 5-4 Patriots is more than a little risky.
"[The Patriots] know us very, we know them very well," Hart said after his team's own escape Saturday. "We're two programs that have a great deal of respect for one another. I consider coach Woelfle to be my best friend in the coaching business. We're going to have to be really sharp in what we do."
Linton doesn't appear to have the muscle around the basket that it had a year ago, so maybe this tournament is doing the Miners some good.
"With the physicality of this tournament, you have to play through contact," Hart said. "You have to handle some adversity. You have to handle a foul not being called and play the next play. That's what we have to do to compete. We're going to have to play the next play regardless of what happens."
Now that it's been established that the championship game defies predicting, here are today's other contests.
• Marshall (12-1) vs. Owen Valley (3-6), 3 p.m., consolation championship — The Lions became the favorite to win this game on Thursday, after losing to Sullivan in a first-round battle of unbeatens. That's still the case, although their first two wins have been squeakers (at least through three quarters).
• Northview (5-3) vs. Casey (10-3), 4:30 p.m., fifth place — The Knights also started in the toughest quadrant of the tournament and also lost to Sullivan. Their fourth-quarter explosion against South Vermillion on Saturday might mean they've found their stride, but the Warriors are obviously no slouches either.
• Sullivan (8-1) vs. Terre Haute South (6-5), 6 p.m., third place — The third-place game is also a repeat from a year ago, although the teams had the opposite opponents in last year's semifinals. Sullivan won a year ago, when the Braves may have been let down after losing to North. This year's Braves don't seem to be susceptible to that trap, and it could be the Golden Arrows who need to perk up after a devastating loss.
