Sullivan coach Jeff Moore has been the man in charge of the Golden Arrows for 32 years and for 763 games.
So if you needed confirmation of the remarkable, clutch run Sullivan guard Randy Kelley has been on? Take it from Moore, he’s seen it all.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had three [game-winning shots] in one year,” Moore said. “We’re lucky to have Kelley.”
For third time in as many postseason games, Kelley hit the final shot of the game to send the Arrows another step up the postseason ladder. Kelley’s 3-point shot with no time left lifted Sullivan to a 52-49 victory over North Harrison in a thrilling Class 3A Washington Regional semifinal.
“I’m speechless right now,” Sullivan guard Rocco Roshel said. “I can’t believe that just happened again.”
The winning shots against Washington and Pike Central in the Princeton Sectional, were the product of a crossover dribble and fling and a step-back 13-footer, respectively.
This time, Kelley took a fall-away 3-pointer over the hands of North Harrison’s Riley Schneider, who played decent defense against the Sullivan senior.
Decent, however, won’t do against someone in the supernatural zone Kelley has been in.
Kelley received the ball from Luke Adams about 10 feet behind the 3-point line with under five seconds to go. Kelley dribbled to his right, shaded well by Schneider.
Kelley, experienced in the art of the late-game dagger, felt relaxed.
“You can’t start thinking too much. You have to stay calm, believe in yourself, believe in your teammates and good things will happen,” said Kelley, explaining his last-possession mind-set.
The only option was a fall-away jumper … and it was also time for the bank to open. Kelley’s heave hit the glass dead center in the shooter’s square and it dropped in.
“It’s a great feeling. Go down, get a shot, everyone goes crazy. It will never get old,” Kelley said.
And there’s no need to apologize for a bank shot make either.
“I wasn’t trying to bank it. It hit the glass and went in and I’m thankful for that,” Kelley said.
Counting Sullivan’s overtime loss to North Daviess on Feb. 23? Kelley has actually hit four buzzer shots in a row. Kelley made the shot at the gun in that contest to force overtime.
The heroics from Kelley shouldn’t overshadow the full team effort it took for Sullivan to get past North Harrison. There were many cooks in Sullivan’s winning stew.
Kelley led Sullivan (24-2) with 16 points, his game-winner made him the team’s leading scorer. Adams added 15 points and Roshel had nine points. Eli Gettinger also hit a pair of key fourth-quarter 3-pointers. Their contributions kept Sullivan going earlier in the game when North Harrison did a good job keeping Kelley under wraps until the final period.
In Adams’ case, he also defended Logan McIntire, an Evansville recruit. McIntire scored 15, but only took 11 shots in the contest.
“Luke did a heck of a job on [McIntire]. Everything he got, he earned. He is who he is. He plays hard, he makes a few mistakes here and there, but he’s a warrior. He gives you everything he’s got when he’s on the floor. That’s what so good about him,” said Moore on Adams.
Sullivan also shot the ball extremely well. The Arrows were 50% from the field, but were 56.2% from 3-point range.
The Cougars came out of the gates smoking hot. North Harrison made five of its first six shots, three of them 3-pointers. The Mid-Southern Conference team was also stopping Sullivan’s inside-out offense, cutting off service to big man Jackson Hills. An early 13-3 lead portended good things for the Cougars.
The Arrows didn’t panic. They took a deep breath, stayed patient, and eventually the shots began to fall. Trailing 16-8, Roshel hit the second of his trio of first-half 3-point shots. What couldn’t be known at the time was that it was the shot that ignited a Sullivan run.
North Harrison’s shot-making ran into a second-quarter wall – the Cougars were 2 of 9 in the period – but the Arrows kept converting.
A couple of Hills buckets kept the momentum going. Later, Roshel and Adams hit 3-pointers in succession to put Sullivan in front to complete a 17-4 run that put the Arrows in front 25-20. That five-point lead would stand at halftime.
Sullivan’s lead reached 35-26 when the Cougars (19-4) roared back. A 9-0 run to end the third quarter tied the game at 35.
Five lead changes and six ties would ensue in a taut fourth quarter. McIntire hit a tough baseline leaner with 12 seconds left for the final deadlock of the contest.
But that just meant it was Kelley time.
“It’s unbelievable. He’s the real deal. He’s a phenomenal player. That’s who we want to have the ball at the end of the game,” Roshel said.
Sullivan advanced to play Evansville Bosse, who were 73-62 winners against Lawrenceburg in the morning semifinal. The Arrows and Bulldogs will face off at 8 p.m. at the Hatchet House.
Ride the adrenaline rush? Or calm down and focus? Even in the wake of the biggest shot of his life, Kelley was ready to reset.
“We have to settle down and focus. This game’s over. We have to look forward to Bosse now,” Kelley said.
