High school basketball regionals are Saturday in Indiana, with three Wabash Valley teams – and two of their close neighbors – involved.
On-paper favorites include fourth-ranked Sullivan in Class 3A and fifth-ranked Linton in Class 2A, plus the two neighbors – Bloomfield and North Daviess in separate Class A regionals. By late Saturday night, it's possible that the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference will have three of the 16 remaining teams who will compete in March 19 semistates.
Terre Haute North is not a favorite at the Class 4A Southport Regional, which includes three of the remaining five top-10 teams Class 4A teams in the Associated Press prep poll. Indianapolis Cathedral, North's opponent in the second semifinal there at noon, is ranked eighth – and considered the favorite in the Sagarin ratings to win the state championship – while the two teams playing at 10 a.m. are fifth-ranked Ben Davis and seventh-ranked Mount Vernon.
North is not ranked nor considered a favorite. So what, the Patriots say.
"I'm optimistic," senior Bryce Maxwell said this week. "I don't think we were favored in any game in the sectional either, and all three games we got it done."
"We're definitely the underdog," said injured center Colin Frank, "but that's what makes us scary. A lot of people don't respect us, but when we bite 'em in the butt it makes us a scary team."
"I just hope we can pull out a win and keep playing," said Mark Hankins, the team's leading scorer and rebounder. "We've had a lot of fun, and we hope to keep that going."
Keeping the season going won't be easy, coach Todd Woelfle noted.
"Cathedral is big, long, very athletic and skilled," he said. "It will be important for us to take care of the basketball, battle on the boards and be efficient on both ends of the court."
That formula worked the first week of the tournament, so the Patriots know what they have to do.
"The kids are aware they are the underdog," Woelfle added, "but they've also earned the right to be there and I'm confident they'll give everything they have."
Regional week has also been gratifying for the Patriots in another way, the coach added.
"The support we've had from the school and the community has been tremendous," Woelfle said.
Sullivan faces a North Harrison team that was ranked earlier in the season – and was blocked in the previous two sectionals by powerhouse Silver Creek – in the second game at the Class 3A Washington Regional, with unranked Evansville Bosse and Lawrenceburg playing the opener in the Hatchet House.
"They lost to Floyd Central by 15 and Floyd Central won a sectional. They lost to Brownstown in overtime and Brownstown won a sectional. And they lost to Jennings County by one and Jennings County lost to Floyd Central in overtime," Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said of North Harrison's Cougars. "So they're good.
"We've watched them six or seven times," Moore continued. "They've got a kid [6-foot-4 guard Logan McIntire] going to Evansville [to play for the Aces]. They've got some size and they're very well coached.
"At this level, everybody you face is going to be pretty good."
The Golden Arrows are pretty good too, of course.
"We'll have to control the boards a little bit better," Moore said, "but really we just have to be who we are. You're not going to change things this late in the year."
Linton's Miners have been a top-10 team all season and will face Providence in the noon game at the Class 2A Southridge Regional, with Forest Park and Paoli playing the opening game. Forest Park and Paoli have a combined 19 losses, but Providence has just six setbacks and plays some of the better teams in the Louisville area. The Pioneers lost in overtime to North Harrison recently and Floyd Central, Silver Creek and Brownstown are three of their other losses.
"It has been a really nice year for us," said Linton coach Joey Hart, whose team has enjoyed its 10th straight season with at least 20 wins. "Our team has evolved into a good defensive team.
"Providence is also very good defensively," coach Hart added. "We need to rebound the ball to give ourselves a chance to get out in transition."
As far as the other SWIAC teams playing Saturday are concerned, North Daviess finished the season ranked second in Class A and survived a sectional that included third-ranked Loogootee and fourth-ranked Barr-Reeve. The Cougars play seventh-ranked Edinburgh in the opener of the Class A Loogootee Regional, with Borden and Springs Valley in the second game.
Bloomfield goes into the Class A Martinsville Regional ranked eighth and will meet 10th-ranked Jac-Cen-Del in the second game there, after an opening contest between ninth-ranked Indianapolis Lutheran and unranked Indianapolis Metro.
