You get a pretty good idea about how much Peyton Clerk means to the West Vigo High School baseball program as soon as you ask coach Culley DeGroote about his shortstop.
It took the Viking coach nearly a minute earlier this week before he could begin to answer. “I can’t believe he’s a senior,” DeGroote said, choking back emotion as tears formed in his eyes. “He’s one of those kids that don’t come around all the time . . . he’s impacted me in so many ways as a person.”
Clerk was West Vigo’s starting center fielder as a freshman. He didn’t get to have a sophomore season because of COVID-19, but took over the shortstop position as a junior and a senior.
“It’s hard to quantify his influence,” DeGroote continued. “Leadership, mental toughness, effort . . . he does not take a day off. Ever.
“When he was a freshman, we had Evan Newman who was our leadoff hitter and team leader. When he graduated, I told [Clerk] that he’s that guy now. He’s outstanding in every way a kid can be outstanding.”
Clerk wasn’t around when his coach was praising him, but an earlier conversation indicated that the Viking shortstop would have pooh-poohed the accolades.
“I think we have a good group of guys, with good team chemistry,” Clerk had said earlier, moments after making some offensive contributions and making a spectacular catch of a two-out, bases-loaded line drive that could have led to a big rally.
“We have a good shot at doing damage in postseason.
“We all know our roles. It’s not about one guy.”
Asked what he’d done to improve as a player in his four years at West Vigo, Clerk said, “A lot of extra work . . . late nights, early mornings. What you do when no one’s watching.”
His coach expanded on that statement a little bit.
“When these seniors were freshmen, I told them I’d be at school early four days a week so they could use the weightroom, and they could come as many days as they wanted,” DeGroote said. “[Clerk] came in all four days every week.”
That work ethic has paid off in a scholarship to play college baseball at Rockhurst, but Clerk isn’t looking that far down the road right now. He and his team — ranked in the top 10 of Class 3A all season — want to stay together as long as possible.
What he wants the next few weeks, Clerk said, is to “play as a team and enjoy the time you get with the guys. It goes fast.”
Obviously his coach agrees with that last statement.
“A lot of coaches love their shortstops,” DeGroote concluded, “but I wouldn’t trade mine for anybody.”
