Red-hot Wolves make a statement in sectional victory

Look out Class 2A. Like the threat in a scary movie that you think is neutralized, here come the big, bad Wolves of Parke Heritage – peaking at the right time after a challenging regular season.
The Wolves righted their ship in late-January and entered the Class 2A South Putnam Sectional on a roll. On Tuesday against Cloverdale, a team that beat the Wolves in the regular season, Parke Heritage showed how good it can be with an easy 58-33 victory.
It was the seventh win in a row for Parke Heritage, and ninth victory in its last 11, as the Wolves advanced to play South Putnam at 6 p.m. on Friday.
One aspect of the Wolves’ attack? Balance. Renn Harper led Parke Heritage with 13 points, by four other Wolves were within five points of his total. Christian Johnson was among them and he had 10 rebounds and four steals to go with his 11 points. Kyle Thomas led Cloverdale with 12 points.
The key to Tuesday’s win was a tale of zones. Parke Heritage used the zone defense it began to use at the turn of January-February and it was effective against Thomas and the Clovers’ other scoring options. Cloverdale – who beat Parke Heritage 34-31 on Jan. 15 – only scored 13 points in the second half.
“We went to [the zone] a month ago. It allows us to put ball pressure way up high, so it’s not a conventional zone. We’re picking it up and making them handle it right away. Cloverdale runs really good man stuff and playing zone obviously takes them out of that,” Schelsky said.
Offensively? Parke Heritage attacked Cloverdale’s 2-3 zone. They attacked it off the dribble and the Wolves balanced their scoring.
“When we played these guys in January? We only scored 31 points. We’ve become a lot more aggressive and the word ‘attack’ has been used a lot more when you watch us play. We have to use our athleticism as part of our basketball traits,” Schelsky said.
In the first half, Parke Heritage never trailed, but it wasn’t always easy. Cloverdale’s zone was a puzzle that wasn’t solved until the Wolves began penetrating the lane for high-percentage shots.
The Wolves got them throughout the first half inside the arc. The Wolves were 10 of 15 inside the arc against the Clovers’ zone. Every Parke Heritage starter had at least two field goals inside the 3-point line before halftime.
“They’re good. Both Johnson’s and Wood can handle it and they don’t turn it over. Now with Harper? They stretch that floor,” Cloverdale coach Patrick Rady said.
Meanwhile, Parke Heritage pressure forced Cloverdale out of rhythm. The Clovers (11-13) had five turnovers in the first quarter.
The Parke Heritage lead peaked at 26-14 before the Clovers chipped away. A 3-pointer by Brady Koosman and a three-point play by Kyle Thomas sliced the Clovers’ deficit in half with a minute to go in the half. A Renn Harper 3-pointer at the buzzer would give Parke Heritage a 29-20 halftime lead.
The second half was all Parke Heritage. The Wolves (15-9) out-scored the Clovers 14-5 in the third quarter and never looked back.
“When the second half hits? Usually, our opponent is tired. We’ve kind of worn them down, not only physically, but mentally,” Schelsky said.
The only thing that held the Wolves back? Free throws. Parke Heritage was 7 of 19 at the line. It merely a flesh wound on Tuesday, but in a closer game, free throw misses will obviously carry more weight.
“You’re happy you win, but you don’t want to look at [the scorebook] to see how bad it was. We’ve been hot and cold at the foul line. There’s been nights where free throw shooting won us the game. It’s really funny. It can’t pinpoint it,” Schelsky said.
While the Wolves advanced to Friday’s semifinal, there is action at South Putnam again on Wednesday. Riverton Parke plays Southmont at 6 p.m. and Cascade faces North Putnam in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.
