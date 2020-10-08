When Terre Haute South’s girls soccer team knocked out Martinsville on Tuesday in the Class 3A Terre Haute South girls soccer sectional, the remaining four teams became a case of Terre Haute vs. Bloomington.
In the case of both Thursday semifinals — Terre Haute North played Bloomington South, Terre Haute South faced Bloomington North — it was a case of both Terre Haute schools trying to avenge regular-season defeats to their neighbors from the southeast.
One Terre Haute school was able to get its revenge. Terre Haute South eliminated Bloomington North 2-1.
“It feels amazing. We were in the sectional championship my freshman year so to go back as a senior is awesome. We really worked hard this season and our determination has improved. We want to keep it up,” said South senior Natalie Morris, who scored the winning goal for the Braves.
Terre Haute North was not able to do the same as the Patriots fell 4-0 to Bloomington South, one of the best teams in the state.
The Braves, winners of seven in a row, will play Bloomington South in the 2 p.m. championship match Saturday.
• TH South 2, Bloomington North 1 – Bloomington North had beaten Terre Haute South 3-2 in the regular season and this match, which was the nightcap of the two, proved close too.
The first half was characterized by two top class goals.
The Braves drew first blood. On a two-on-two attack by Milla McFarland and Avery Pommier, the ball found its way to Pommier to the left of the goal. Pommier received the ball near the byline and tried a shot from about 10 yards. Despite the extreme tight angle, Pommier’s high shot found the mark in the top of the net. Pommier celebrated an impressive goal and a 1-0 Terre Haute South lead less than 10 minutes into the contest.
“I had no idea how close I was to the line. I just curved it in and thankfully it went in,” said Pommier, who said it was one of the best goals she’s ever scored.
The Cougars (5-8-1) struck back with their own bit of magic. On a free kick from 35 yards out, Izzy Himebaugh struck it absolutely perfect. Though Braves keeper Brooke Ireland got a hand to it, the shot was too high and had too much power behind it. Himebaugh’s impressive strike evened the score and it remained 1-1 at halftime despite chances both ways.
The second half was a bit less open. Bloomington North had the possession advantage and outshot Terre Haute South 6-4, but the Braves made the play they needed to breakthrough.
It was Morris who did the job. She pressed an unsure Bloomington North backline and won possession in space. She surged into the 18-yard box, fired a shot from the left side and Bloomington North’s keeper couldn’t contain it. It deflected off of her hands and into the goal to give the Braves the 2-1 lead with 11:30 left.
“Pressing up on their defensive line makes them nervous,” Morris said. “We have speed and if they make a mistake, we’re going to make them pay for it.”
The Braves (9-8) had to endure two more free kick attempts from the dangerous Himebaugh, but Ireland hauled both shots in and South was on its way.
“The season started rough, we changed things around, and they came together as a team. They feel the team is at a peak and they have momentum,” South coach Courtney Hubbard said.
• Bloomington South 4, TH North 0 — In the opener, Terre Haute North, playing a team comprised of several underclassmen, employed a fortress defense against the No. 9 Panthers. The Patriots piled as many as nine defenders into the middle of the field, the idea being to cut off service to Bloomington South’s talented midfield.
The trade-off in that strategy is that you give up possession and the Patriots didn’t have the ball much in the first half. Initially, North conceded the wings, but as the half went along, the Patriots fanned out, and at times, made it difficult on Bloomington South’s service.
The Panthers (14-1-1) didn’t get a shot on goal until the 17 minute mark, though they did get plenty of chances. The Panthers were wide on several shots.
Terre Haute North (10-7) nearly opened scoring on a free kick that found its way through Bloomington South’s defense and nearly caught out the Panthers’ keeper. As halftime approached, it appeared Terre Haute North’s fortress defense would put it in a good place.
Then … heartbreak. On Bloomington South’s seventh corner kick of the half, the ball pinged around the 6-yard box. A shot by Grace McKay appeared to go in, but deflected to the far post where both Avi Hagar and Katie Majercak were waiting. Both made the move towards the ball. The goal was initially credited to Hagar, but was later credited to Majercak.
No matter who scored it, the goal was a blow to the Patriots. The Panthers scored with 7.4 seconds left in the half.
“The goal before half was big, but when they win so many balls? We could never find the ball. We were playing uphill. We were playing with fire,” North coach Kyle Baker said.
North was forced to open play up a bit in the second half. Gracie Cohen-Cook had a couple of good chances early in the second half, but the Panthers struck next. Megan Finley headed in a Hagar cross at the 30:15 mark to make it 2-0.
The Panthers would score twice more, once off of a Katharine Lacy corner kick and another via a Melea Miller header. Those goals came with three minutes of one another in the last part of the second half.
“The last part of our season? It’s been great game after great game. I hope and I’m confident that they’re going to take what they learned this year and come back that much stronger,” Baker said on North’s season.
Terre Haute North 0 0 — 0
Bloomington South 1 3 — 4
Bloomington South goals – Katie Majercak (Grace McKay), :07.4 1H; Megan Finley (Aviv Hagar), 31:05 2H; Katharine Lacy (unassisted), 19:42 2H; Melea Miller (Lydia Gehlhausen), 16:16 1H.
Saves – Ariana Morton (THN) 7, Chloe Pugh (THN) 1; Kristen Morgan (BLS) 2.
Corners – THN 5, BLS 10.
Shots – THN 4, BLS 26.
Record – TH North finished 10-7.
Bloomington North 1 0 — 1
Terre Haute South 1 1 — 2
Bloomington North goal – Izzy Himebaugh (unassisted), 20:52 1H.
Terre Haute South goals – Avery Pommier (Milla McFarland), 30:19 1H; Natalie Morris (unassisted), 11:30 2H.
Saves – Rachel Campbell (BLN) 3, Brooke Ireland (THS) 10.
Corners – BLN 2, THS 3.
Shots – BLN 16, THS 13.
Next – TH South (9-8) plays Bloomington South (14-1-1) in the Class 3A TH South Sectional championship match at 2 p.m. Saturday. Bloomington North finished with a 5-8-1 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.