Host Terre Haute South displayed a lot of energy and enthusiasm Friday night in a controlled boys high school basketball scrimmage against Covenant Christian.
Unfortunately, from the Braves’ standpoint, the visiting Warriors also displayed those qualities, and also shot 63% from the field and 46% from 3-point range while the Braves’ averages were 37% and 27%.
The disparity led to Covenant Christian winning three of the four quarters — each 12-minute, running-clock period started 0-0 — that added up to a 93-55 total.
South tied the Warriors in the second quarter, and also in a fifth quarter designated primarily for younger players.
“I don’t really get wrapped up in scrimmages,” South coach Maynard Lewis said afterward. “We wanted to see different looks, see what [various lineup combinations] can do. Everything was already scripted [in terms of minutes played].”
South got off to a quick 7-4 lead when T.J. Baker went coast-to-coast with a defensive rebound and then assisted on a 3-point basket by Jaden Thomas.
Baker was then awarded two points when he was fouled trying to put back an offensive rebound (shooting fouls prior to the last two minutes of each quarter were treated as made baskets).
But then the Braves cooled off, and the Warriors most definitely heated up. Covenant Christian scored the next 19 points in a row for a 23-7 lead and the first quarter ended 28-12.
South looked ready to win the second quarter, taking leads of 8-2 and 12-5, and the Braves still led 14-8 with less than two minutes left. But reserve Graham Shelton of the Warriors hit a 3-pointer that cut the six-point lead in half, and South committed the sin of fouling a 3-point shooter with less than a second to play. Bryan Lomax hit all three free throws, and that quarter ended 14-14.
The third quarter was 15-13 in the visitors’ favor, but the Warriors ended it on a 13-5 run. And in the fourth period, the visitors bolted to a 14-4 lead and an eventual 23-11 quarter victory.
“I saw some good things,” Lewis said afterward, “and we had some good spurts. But we had some tough moments as well.
“The effort was there,” the coach added. “We just made a lot of mistakes.”
The visitors, who seemed to enjoy South’s willingness to push the tempo and counterattacked with a lot of breakouts and open shots, had six double-figure scorers led by Graham Shelton’s 21 points and 16 by Trey Flatt — son of coach Scott Flatt — on 7-of-8 shooting.
Baker had a double-double for the Braves with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and veteran point guard Cordell Hanes scored 10 with four assists and three steals. Thomas added nine and Brayden Turner and Brylan Aphalone had eight each.
The Braves would be wise not to expect their coach to be quite as calm when their regular season starts with a varsity-only home game Tuesday against Cloverdale.
“This was their free-pass game,” Lewis said. “They all got a lot of playing time to understand the level of play they have to elevate their game to.”
COVENANT CHRISTIAN — Buckley 2-7 2-2 6, Fulbright 5-6 0-0 12, Hedrick 6-11 0-0 13, Flatt 7-8 0-0 16, Chikamba 1-2 0-0 2, G.Shelton 8-12 0-0 21, Maudlin 1-3 0-0 2, Lomax 3-3 4-4 11, Crane 2-4 0-0 4, L.Shelton 2-3 0-0 4, Ashley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-60 FG, 6-6 FT, 93 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH — Baker 5-15 1-2 12, Reddy 1-5 0-0 2, Hanes 5-10 0-0 10, Thomas 3-7 2-2 9, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Comer 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 3-8 0-0 8, Rutledge 1-4 0-0 2, Aphalone 3-8 0-0 8, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 FG, 3-4 FT, 55 TP.
Covenant Christian 28 14 28 23 — 93
Terre Haute South 12 14 18 11 — 55
3-point shooting — CC 11-24 (G.Shelton 5-8, Flatt 2-3, Fulbright 2-3, Lomax 1-1, Hedrick 1-5, Chikamba 0-1, Maudlin 0-1, Crane 0-1, L.Shelton 0-1), THS 6-22 (Turner 2-4, Aphalone 2-5, Thomas 1-2, Baker 1-4, Wilson 0-2, Rutledge 0-2, Hanes 0-3). Turnovers — CC 15, THS 22. Rebounds — CC 33 (Buckley 11), THS 30 (Baker 10, Thomas 3, Comer 3, Aphalone 3, Reddy 2, Hanes 2, Wilson 2, Turner 2, Rutledge 2, Team 1). Assists — CC 20 (Maudlin 5), THS 13 (Hanes 4, Aphalone 3, Baker 2, Thomas 2, Wilson, Rutledge). Steals — CC 10 (Fulbright 2, Maudlin 2), THS 10 (Hanes 3, Thomas 2, Rutledge 2, Wilson, Turner, Wade). Blocks — CC 4 (Hedrick 2), THS 1 (Turner).
Next — Both teams open their regular seasons with home games Tuesday. Terre Haute South plays a 7:30 p.m. varsity-only game against Cloverdale, and Covenant Christian plays Bethesda Christian.
