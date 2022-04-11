Once they realized they were actually going to play a high school baseball game Monday evening, West Vigo's Vikings showed little mercy against visiting Parke Heritage, scoring four times in the bottom of the first and wrapping up an 11-1 victory in five innings.
"I didn't even have a lineup made out until 2:30," said coach Culley DeGroote of the Vikings, who had been watching unfavorable weather forecasts most of the day.
There was some drizzle at several points during the game, but nothing that threatened to stop play. And with the Wolves having used a lot of their arms in the weekend's Banks of the Wabash Tournament, the home team took command early.
Sophomore Jacob Likens allowed just two hits in five innings, one a single by Dakota Vance that led off the top of the first. A strikeout and two fielder's choices kept the visitors from threatening, and then the hitters went to work.
Ben Kearns drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on a single by Carter Murphy which established a pattern. Murphy stole second and scored on a single by Gabe Skelton, Skelton got to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Jerome Blevins, and courtesy runner Nick Lindsey stole second and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaleb Marrs.
Peyton Clerk singled and came around on two productive outs and a wild pitch in the bottom of the second, but Parke Heritage scored in the top of the fourth on a double by Renn Harper and a West Vigo throwing error that cut the lead to 5-1.
The lead was back to five runs in the bottom of the inning after Murphy launched a home run over the football bleachers beyond the left-field fence, and West Vigo finished things off in the bottom of the fifth with a five-run inning that included just one hit — a three-run homer by Clerk — plus an error and five walks. Jaydon Bradbury pinch-hit with the bases loaded and got the game-ending RBI when he was hit by the first pitch he saw, and the game finished in just a little over 90 minutes.
"[Likens] has had a good start to the season," said DeGroote after seeing the 6-foot-5 hurler allow just three baserunners, none of them walks, while striking out five. "He pounds the strike zone.
"The hitters are starting to get in a rhythem," DeGroote continued. "We had a lot of different guys contribute."
"We'll be all right," Parke Heritage coach Mitch Simmons said after the game while giving the Vikings plenty of credit. "We've only had seven practices outside."
"We're just happy to be playing," DeGroote said in continuing the spring-weather thread. "This is a fun group [of Vikings], best team chemistry I've had in my nine years here. They show so much respect for each other.
"We've got a lot of work to do," the coach concluded, "but it's been a fun group."
PARKE HERITAGE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Vance rf-c 2-0-1-0, Wood ss 2-0-0-0, Johnson cf 2-0-0-0, Harper c 2-1-1-0, Hartman rf 0-0-0-0, Luce 3b 2-0-0-0, McAmis p 2-0-0-0, Graves lf 0-0-0-0, Harpold 2b 2-0-0-0, Mrdja 1b 2-0-0-0, Heck lf-p 2-0-0-0. Totals 18-1-2-0.
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Clerk ss 4-2-2-3, Kearns cf 2-1-0-0, Young pr 0-1-0-0, Murphy 3b 3-2-2-2, Readinger pr 0-0-0-0, Skelton dh 1-1-1-1, Likens p 0-0-0-0, Blevins c 2-1-1-1, Bradbury ph 0-0-0-1, Sigler 1b 2-0-0-0, Marrs rf 1-1-0-1, Shaffer 2b 0-0-0-0, Porter lf 3-1-0-1. Totals 18-11-6-10.
Parke Heritage=000=10=—=1
West Vigo=410=15=—=11
None out when 10-run lead ended the game.
E — Clerk, Harpold, Wood. LOB — PH 2, WV 9. 2B — Harper. HR — Murphy, Clerk. SB — Kearns, Murphy, Lindsey (West Vigo courtesy runner), Shaffer 2, Porter, Young. SF — Marrs.
Parke Heritage=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
McAmis (L)=4=5=7=7=6=3
Heck=0=1=4=3=5=0
West Vigo=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Likens (W 2-0)=5=2=1=0=0=5
McAmis pitched to 1 batter in the 5th; Heck pitched to 7 batters in the 5th.
HBP — by McAmis (Sigler), by McAmis (Marrs), by Heck (Bradbury). WP — McAmis 3, Heck. PB — Harper 2, Vance 2.
Next — West Vigo (5-1) plays Tuesday at Cloverdale. Parke Heritage (2-2) hosts Covington on Friday.
