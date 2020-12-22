When it comes to efficiency versus efficiency? Terre Haute North-Plainfield is a good battle. Both teams are patient, well-drilled, and rarely take bad shots.
When it comes to size versus size, though? That’s where the Quakers have a significant advantage.
It took a long time, but that advantage eventually bore out for Plainfield, which is just outside of the top 10 in the Associated Press Class 4A poll. The Quakers used paint touches and second-chances to pull away from the Patriots 50-35 at Plainfield on Tuesday.
For North, size mattered, but so did an ill-timed stretch of cold shooting and some breakdowns that allowed the Quakers to pull away from a game that was only a four-point margin entering the final quarter.
“There’s a reason why they’re one of the top teams in the state. They’re a veteran team and they did a better job of we did in the second half taking care of the basketball. They valued their possessions,” North coach Todd Woelfle said.
This was a deliberately-paced game as expected. Bryson Carpenter led North with nine points and the Patriots only took 31 shots. Plainfield’s Ian Scott led all scorers with 15 and he had a spate early in the final period that proved decisive.
The advantage in Plainfield’s length was felt first on the perimeter.
Plainfield harassed North’s smaller guards and forced a few turnovers as the Patriots tried to run their offense.
However, North persevered and its patient approach reaped rewards. A low-scoring first period yielded to five straight points in the final 1:19 by North to close the period – a Bryson Carpenter 3-pointer and a nice feed by Nolan White to Mark Hankins for a layup right at the gun.
North pushed its lead to 12-6 before Plainfield started to claw its way back. The Quakers didn’t convert well in the paint in the early going, but began to get more mileage from its inside game in the second quarter, scoring all of its points in the paint. North went into a slump, failing to convert a field goal in the final 4:34 of the first half, but the Quakers’ lead was only one at the break.
“I thought we were right where we wanted to be after a good first half. We knew it was going to be a possession-by-possession game. We wanted to dictate tempo because they’re a lot bigger than us,” Woelfle said.
Plainfield (6-1) scored the first two buckets of the second half to take a 23-17 lead and never really looked back. From that point, it was a matter of whether North could get stops or force turnovers to get back in it.
The Patriots didn’t have any luck doing either. Plainfield only had six turnovers in the entire game. And once Scott got going, North was in trouble.
The Plainfield big man got hot at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth. He scored 12 points in a span from the 3:41 mark of the third period to the 6:08 mark of the fourth. By the time his run was over, the Quakers led 43-40.
“We did a good job on him until we had to start trapping to get more possessions. That’s obviously not the gameplan going in. We didn’t want to be in a position where we were forced to do that. They didn’t turn the ball over and they won the game,” Woelfle said. “They did a good job on us defensively. Our shot selection wasn’t the best. It has to be better to be successful.”
Indeed, North had a 1-for-8 slump from 3-point range in the final period, taking away any real chance to get back in the contest.
The Patriots next play Edgewood in the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic at noon on Saturday at North. The Patriots have won the last two Classics and five of the last six overall.
