For nearly 30 minutes, Terre Haute North’s quarterfinal game against Plainfield had gone about as well as Patriots coach Todd Woelfle could have hoped.
The Patriots had limited the number of possessions, kept the ball away from Plainfield sharpshooter Aidan Booher and given themselves a chance to upset the heavily favored Quakers, putting themselves down just four points with 2:31 to play.
But at that moment, the Patriots’ poise hit a temporary lapse at the worst possible time.
With Woelfle calling for his team to be aggressive and try to force a Plainfield mistake, the Patriots lost Ian Scott near the basket and the Quakers alertly got him the ball, setting up an easy dunk that put them up six. From there, the Patriots had to get desperate, which played right into the Quakers’ hands. North never again got within five, as its season concluded on Tuesday with a hard-fought 54-41 loss to Plainfield in the quarterfinals of the 4A Mooresville Sectional.
“I was proud of the way they maintained their poise in the first half,” Woelfle said. “But Plainfield is a very good basketball team, and there’s a reason why they’ve won 19 games this season. I’m proud of the effort, but we just didn’t do enough to get the job done [Tuesday].”
Had the Patriots (12-13) been able to sustain the way they played the first eight minutes, they likely would have toppled the Quakers (19-4), who seemed surprised by how well North handled their defense in the first half.
Time and time again, the Patriots ran long possessions that kept the ball out of Plainfield’s hands and forced them to chase, which left the lane open for Makhi Johnson to either drive to the basket or kick the ball out to Noah Crosley, a combination that produced 10 of North’s 17 first-quarter points and a nine-point lead after the first eight minutes.
But from there, the Quakers stepped up their pressure defense and did just enough with it to force the Patriots out of their comfort zone. North was able to withstand the tide turning through the first half, but when Mason Naaman turned a steal into a layup at the 5:31 mark of the third quarter, the Quakers had their first lead of the game and the contest had completely changed, forcing North to play faster than it wanted.
“I thought we played hard and gave our best effort,” North sophomore Mark Hankins said. “Sometimes, things just don’t work out. We got sped up in the second half, and we couldn’t get anything going.”
Nor could the Patriots find a way to slow down Naaman, who broke free for three deep shots to give the Quakers the edge they needed to finally get in front of North. Johnson kept the Patriots in the game with 13 points, while Dalton Sturm closed out his high school career with 11 points and a hug from his coach once it became apparent that North would fall short despite a valiant effort.
“We were there the whole time, and that’s all you can ask for from this group of kids,” Woelfle said. “Dalton Sturm was our only senior, and I thought he played one of the best games of his career as far as how aggressive he was. We’ve got a lot of kids coming back, and there’s going to be a lot of room for improvement in the offseason.
“Hopefully, when we come back here 365 days from now, we’re going to be a lot better.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (41) — Johnson 5-6 2-3 13, Carpenter 1-5 1-2 3, Hankins 0-1 0-0 0, Gauer 2-8 0-0 4, Sturm 4-13 2-4 11. Crosley 3-4 0-0 8, White 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 16-39 FG, 5-9 FT, 41 TP.
PLAINFIELD (54) – East 4-7 4-5 12, Vanderbush 1-4 2-2 4, Scott 4-4 1-1 9, Booher 1-2 0-0 3, Naaman 4-8 4-4 15, Moyers 3-4 0-0 6, De. Gardner 2-5 0-0 4, Da. Gardner 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 19-34 FG, 12-14 FT, 54 TP.
TH North 17 7 5 12 - 41
Plainfield 8 13 16 17 - 54
3-point shooting — TH North 4-14 (Gauer 0-5, Crosley 2-3, Carpenter 0-1, Sturm 1-4, Johnson 1-1), Plainfield 4-9 (Booher 1-2, Naaman 3-5, Moyers 0-1, East 0-1). Rebounds: TH North 17 (Sturm 6), Plainfield 13 (Naaman 4). Steals: TH North 2 (Hankins, Sturm), Plainfield 3 (Naaman 2). Turnovers: TH North 11, Plainfield 12. Total fouls: TH North 16, Plainfield 13. Fouled out: None.
Next — North (12-13) has completed its season. Plainfield (19-4) plays Mooresville on Friday in the 4A Mooresville Sectional semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.