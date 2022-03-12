Providence withstood a 24-point effort by Linton junior Logan Webb — who exploded for 13 in the second quarter when the Miners grabbed the halftime lead — and rallied to knock off the No. 5-ranked Miners 50-47 in the second semifinal of the Class 2A Southridge Regional for boys high school basketball Saturday inside spacious Huntingburg Memorial Gym.
The Pioneers, coached by Ryan Miller, led 15-12 through the first quarter. But it didn't take long for Webb to tie the score with the first of his three second-period treys. Providence's Casey Kaelin answered that 3-point goal with one of his own, but Webb went deep again to knot the score at 18-18.
A Drew Smith free throw started an 8-3 run for the Miners, who benefited from another Webb 3 as well as a three-point play by Webb, to catapult on top 26-21. That would have been the halftime score, but Providence's Tyler Simmons furiously drove through traffic for a layup with two ticks remaining on the clock to make it 26-23.
Webb opened the third frame with a putback, giving him 20 points at the time. A few moments later, junior standout Joey Hart sandwiched two charity tosses and a 3 around a Providence basket to increase the Miners' margin to seven points at 33-26 with 4:32 left in the period.
Then the Pioneers rattled off 10 unanswered point — consisting of a three-point play by Kaelin, a steal/layup combination by reserve Jaden Johnson, a trifecta by Kaelin and a 12-foot jumper by Max Beatty — to seize a 36-33 advantage before another Webb putback pulled Linton within 36-35 heading into the final eight minutes.
Forty-two seconds in, Hart propelled Linton on top again at 37-36 with a layup off an alley-oop pass. A driving basket through traffic by sophomore Braden Walters, who fouled out later in the quarter, and a turnaround jumper by Webb boosted the Miners' lead to 41-36 with 5:14 showing on the scoreboard.
If only it were showing 0:00, Linton's fans would have had a regional championship game to look forward to a few hours later.
But Providence qualified for the regional for several reasons and one of them was not giving up when the going got tough. A 3-pointer from substitute Quentin Hesse — his third of the contest — followed by a 15-foot jumper from Simmons resulted in a 41-41 tie with 4:25 to go. Smith connected on a free throw to hand the Miners a one-point lead, but Simmons answered with a three-point play after he converted an off-balance shot from the lane while being fouled.
At the 2:23 mark, Smith sank two more freebies to give each team 44 points on the scoreboard. Thirty-four seconds later, Beatty scored on a rebound bucket to provide Providence with a 46-44 advantage. Then young Hart swished a 15-foot fadeaway (1:33 left) and Smith swished another free throw (1:03 left) to give the Miners their final lead of the contest at 47-46.
Unfortunately for the Greene County residents who made the long morning trek to Huntingburg, the final minute belonged to the Pioneers.
Walters fouled out with 38.8 seconds to go, enabling Providence's Grant Williams to tickle the nets with a pair of free throws, and Beatty followed with two charity tosses of his own to put Providence on the favorable end of a 50-47 score.
Linton inbounded for its final possession and quickly got the ball past midcourt before calling timeout with 2.3 seconds remaining. Not to be outdone, when the Miners' timeout was over, Providence called one of its own.
When action finally resumed, Linton senior Ayden Riggleman managed to fire a closely contested 3 attempt from the right corner. It caromed off the rim, however, and while both teams battled for the rebound, time expired on the Miners' 22-5 season.
"Braden getting into foul trouble hurt us," assessed Linton coach Joey Hart, father of the player with the same name. "They made enough 3s to survive.
"It was a good game. We played hard. We erased the deficits all day."
Coach Hart declared that Providence and Linton were "the two best defensive teams in the South [part of Indiana]" and that may have been one reason why his future NCAA Division I-playing son was "held" to 14 points.
The Pioneers' only double-figure scorer was Kaelin with 15 points.
The elder Hart said his four soon-to-be-graduating seniors — Smith, Riggleman, Japheth House and Jackson Fields — helped make this season "a lot of fun."
"Our seniors accepted their roles," he continued. "They're good kids."
Coach Hart also praised Webb for demonstrating "big-time effort" on Saturday.
"He's capable of doing that," the veteran coach added. "He stepped up in a big game and did a nice job for us."
Reminded that he should have plenty of talent back next season, coach Hart replied "Yeah, we'll see" with a chuckle — almost as if he were crossing his fingers while making the comment.
In the first semifinal matchup Saturday morning, Forest Park defeated Paoli 64-49.
